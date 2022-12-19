WESTMINSTER
• Men’s Basketball — Westminster freshman Trey DiPietro was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
DePietro led Westminster in last Tuesday’s 78-77 PAC triumph at Bethany with a 27-point, 16-rebound double-double. His 27 points and 16 boards were both collegiate highs and the 16 boards are the second-most by a PAC player this season.
DePietro finished 9-of-13 from the floor and made all nine of his attempts from the free throw line. He added four blocked shots and a pair of steals.
• Women’s Basketball — Westminster senior guard Natalie Murrio was named the PAC Player of the Week.
Murrio averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in Westminster’s 2-1 week.
In Sunday’s loss to No. 24 Messiah in Florida, she scored a game-high 26 points, including her 1,000th career point to become the 10th player in program history to score 1,000 points.
In Westminster’s first game in Florida Saturday, she totaled 22 points, nine boards and five assists in a win over Spalding.
Murrio’s week started with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in a PAC victory at Bethany.
GROVE CITY
HILO, Hawaii — The Grove City College women’s basketball team dropped an 85-73 overtime decision to Luther (Iowa) in the second day of action at the Big Island Classic, hosted by Hawaii-Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
Grove City trailed 68-65 in the closing second of regulation but sent the game to overtime when sophomore guard Nevaeh Ewing hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Grove City (4-6) then took a 70-68 lead on the first possession of overtime when senior guard Megan Kallock hit a jumper. Luther (8-4) took the lead for good, though, with a 10-0 run.
Kallock led Grove City with 23 points while junior forward Kat Goetz deposited 16 points.
Grove City finished the game 28 of 83 (34 percent) from the field. Luther went 27 of 64 (42 percent) for the game. The Wolverines went 2 for 10 in overtime while Luther hit 3 of 5 field goal attempts in the extra period.
Luther out-rebounded Grove City, 54-48. Goetz and sophomore guard Mara Polczynski each secured seven rebounds for Grove City. Kallock, junior center Katie Baller and sophomore guard Ashley Durig all added five rebounds.
Polczynski distributed six assists and added four steals. Grove City forced 24 turnovers. The Wolverines had 18 turnovers.
Lizzie Kauls led Luther with 26 points. Luther led 31-29 at halftime. Grove City led 50-49 after 30 minutes.
Grove City returns to action Jan. 3 to host Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Waynesburg University at 6 p.m. in the Grove City College Arena.
• In GCC’s opener in Hawaii on Sunday, the Wolverines dropped a 76-66 decision to Midwest powerhouse DePauw.
Grove City led 46-43 late in the third quarter but DePauw forged a 46-46 tie by the end of the period. DePauw then opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run. Grove City pulled to within 70-66 with 2:23 left when junior center Katie Baller drained a jumper. However, DePauw sewed up the win with a 6-0 run.
DePauw shot 10 of 16 (63 percent) from the field in the fourth quarter while Grove City went 7 of 18 (39 percent). Overall, Grove City converted 27 of 61 (44 percent) field goal attempts while DePauw finished 26 for 61 (43 percent).
Senior guard Megan Kallock fired in a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Wolverines. Sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) added 10 points while Baller chipped in six points. Twelve Wolverines scored in Sunday’s game.
Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski led Grove City with six rebounds. Baller and junior forward Kat Goetz both had five rebounds. Each team had 38 rebounds.
GCC turned the ball over 19 times while DePauw had 15 turnovers. Grove City (4-5) led 20-17 after one quarter. DePauw (5-4) led 31-30 at halftime.
Mya Shannon led DePauw with 21 points. DePauw has qualified for each of the last 18 NCAA Division III Championship Tournaments. The Tigers went 23-4 last year.
PENN STATE SHENANGO
The Penn State Shenango women’s basketball team dropped an 82-59 decision to Carlow on Monday at the Buhl Recreation Center.
The game was tied 22-all at the end of the opening quarter, but Carlow outscored the Lions 22-12 in the second quarter and 38-25 in the second half.
Emiley Hillgartner fired in 20 points for Carlow, Megan Ost scored 18, and Sydney Carr added 11 points. Carr dished out seven assists and Ost had nine rebounds.
Hailee Aguinaga had another monster game for Penn State Shenango with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Aneziah Fryer and Toni Donaldson had 10 points each and Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) scored seven.
The Lions fell to 9-3 overall but are still 8-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.
Penn State Shenango is back in action at 2 p.m. Wednesday when it visits Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.