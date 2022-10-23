GROVE CITY — Westminster’s defense came up big Saturday. After making life difficult on host Grove City College in the early going, the Titans defense forced a Logan Pfeuffer end zone incompletion with four seconds left to hold off the Wolverines 24-17 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action.
“We’ve been looking for that signature win,” Westminster coach Scott Benzel said. “This year has been a challenge due to injuries, but we got that signature win on the road against a very good football team. It’s fitting that the last play was a defensive play against their offense, because I thought those were the two best (units).”
Down seven points and needing to go 92 yards in 2:16 without any timeouts, the Wolverines (4-2, 6-2) methodically drove down the field on a combination of Joey Guida rushes and Pfeuffer passes and eventually found themselves inside the Westminster 20.
But an illegal block and a Brayden Thimons sack short-circuited the once-promising drive, resulting in Pfeuffer’s incompletion — intended for tight end Ryan Lenhart on a crossing route in the back of the end zone.
“I was the dumb guy using (Thimons) as a spy and dropping him in coverage,” Benzel said. “I’d had enough. We needed to get some pressure on the quarterback. What a huge play. That really cost them the game in terms of their momentum and timing.
“If you’ve ever watched our two teams play, this is standard. It’s a final drive, a final play. Fortunately, we were able to come out on top, because they easily could’ve tied that football game up.”
Thimons and the rest of the PAC’s stingiest defense made life difficult on one of the PAC’s highest scoring offenses in the early going, limiting the Wolverines to just 16 yards on 13 plays in the first quarter and just 35 yards total until the final minute of the first half. For the game, GCC finished with 345 yards of total offense (185 rushing, 160 passing).
“We have a good group, but I challenged them last night,” Benzel said. “I told them we’re top five in a lot of categories statistically, but we haven’t played an offense the caliber as (Grove City’s). They’re explosive and do some things that really challenged us. Up front, I thought we handled them. Our defensive line and box did a nice job against them in the run game, which opened some things up for us in pass defense.”
Problem was, Westminster (3-2, 4-3) was having issues of its own against the Wolverine defense with a 1-for-5 effort on third downs leading to a scoreless first quarter despite possessing the ball for 9:28 and holding a 127-16 edge in total offense.
The Titans got on the board first when Thimons took the direct snap out of a Wildcat format and scored on a 2-yard plunge. The score was set up by a 48-yard pitch and catch from freshman quarterback Tyler McGowan to former Sharon product Ty Eilam.
After a Grove City punt, Westminster had to settle for a Ben Pugh 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 edge after the Wolverine defense stonewalled the Titans on three plays from inside the GCC five-yard line. The Titans extended their lead to 17-0 with 1:02 left on McGowan’s 1-yard score.
“In my opinion, we could’ve been up 21-0,” Benzel said. “We didn’t take advantage of some things. Some of that had to do with Grove City and their ability to fight.”
Facing a prevent defense following McGowan’s score, Grove City’s offense finally found some traction, going 75 yards in seven plays and scoring on Pfeuffer 1-yard strike to Scott Fraser with just four seconds left before the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Titans pushed its lead to 24-7 just one play into the fourth when Nick Treloar became the second Westminster defensive player to score on a 1-yard plunge.
“Kudos to our coaches for putting our best players in positions to be successful,” Benzel said. “If it happens to be a defensive player scoring, then so be it. But it is fitting that that would happen. It’s been that type of year.”
Grove City made it interesting by scoring on a Nick Morrow 20-yard field goal and a Pfeuffer 1-yard touchdown on back-to-back possessions.
“Being down 24-7, I’m proud of the comeback, but we’re at a point with this program that there are no moral victories,” Grove City coach Andrew DiDonato said. “We did not play as well as we could in all three phases.
“(Westminster) has one of the top defenses in the country for a reason. They were shutting down the run early. We just needed to complete some balls to get in a rhythm, but we weren’t able to do that. We did later and you saw that with how we were able to move the ball on some drives in the second half.”
Making just his second collegiate start, McGowan completed 18-of-31 passes for 219 yards — including 6 for 101 to Eilam — while Ryan Gomes gashed the Wolverines for 110 yards on 26 carries. McGowan also contributed another 49 yards on the ground on 10 attempts.
“How about (No.) 10,” Benzel said of his freshman signal caller. “His feet really hurt them in the first half. (McGowan’s) a true freshman out there and he really grew up. We knew how good of a football player he was.”
Notes: Benzel improved to 7-2 versus the Wolverines as Westminster’s taskmaster, while DiDonato fell to 2-5 against the Titans. ... The game was the 104 contest between the two schools that are separated by 15 miles. ... Grove City’s Ben Bladel blocked a first-quarter field goal and it was recovered by Trevor Beck. ... In addition to his touchdown and game-saving sack, Thimons recorded a team-high 10 tackles for Westminster, while Brice Butler had an interception. ... James Parenti paced the Wolverines with 10 stops, while Curtis Freyermuth had a pick. ... After their early struggles on third down, GCC converted 5-of-16 and Westminster 8-of-19. ... Guida (10-76) and Nico Flati (16-74) combined for 150 yards rushing. ... Pfeuffer — who misfired on his first 8 pass attempts — finished 15-of-36 for 160 yards.
––––––
WESTMINSTER 0 17 0 7 24
GROVE CITY 0 7 0 10 17
Scoring plays
W — Thimons, 2 run (Johnston kick)
W — Pugh, 23 field goal
W — McGowan, 1 run (Johnston kick)
GC — Fraser, 1 pass from Pfeuffer (Morrow kick)
W — Treloar, 1 run (Johnston kick)
GC — Morrow, 20 field goal
GC — Pfeuffer, 1 run (Morrow kick)
Team stats
WESTMINSTER GROVE CITY
19 First downs 27
171 Rushing yards 185
219 Passing yards 160
390 Total yards 345
31-18-1 Att-Comp-Int 36-15-1
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
12-92 Penalties-Yards 11-83
Individual stats
Rushing: WESTMINSTER — Gomes 26-110, McGowan 10-49, Phillips 6-6, Washington 1-3, Thimons 2-2, Treloar 1-1, Team 2-0; GROVE CITY — Guida 10-76, Flati 16-74, Pfeuffer 8-21, Parrish 8-14.
Passing: WESTMINSTER — McGowan 18-31-1 219; GROVE CITY — Pfeuffer 15-36-1 160.
Receiving: WESTMINSTER — Eilam 6-101, Dawson 5-39, Washington 4-52, Maul 2-6, Smith-Austin 1-21; GROVE CITY — Fraser 6-39, Lenhart 3-52, Guida 2-36, Heckathorn 2-24, Phillips 1-5, Mauger 1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.