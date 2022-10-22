GROVE CITY - The Grove City College football team nearly erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon but visiting Westminster escaped Robert E. Thorn Field with a 24-17 Presidents' Athletic Conference win over the Wolverines. Grove City drove to the Westminster 15 on its final drive but a fourth down incompletion in the end zone with four seconds left in the game ended the comeback effort.
Grove City cut Westminster's lead to 24-10 with 6:57 left when senior kicker Nick Morrow booted a 20-yard field goal. After forcing the second of three fourth-quarter Westminster punts, Grove City trimmed the lead to 24-17 when sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer scored on a one-yard sneak with 2:42 left. Pfeuffer's sneak capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
Pfeuffer opened Grove City's scoring with four seconds left in the first half when he threw a one-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Scott Fraser. The touchdown cut Westminster's lead to 17-7 at halftime.
Pfeuffer finished 15 of 35 for 160 yards. Fraser caught six passes for 39 yards. Sophomore Ryan Lenhart caught three passes for 52 yards.
Junior running back Joey Guida led Grove City's rushing attack with 76 yards on 10 carries. He also caught two passes for 36 yards. Sophomore running back Nico Flati added 74 yards on 16 attempts.
Senior linebacker Curtis Freyermuth intercepted a pass in the third quarter while freshman defensive end Ben Bladel blocked a field goal in the first quarter.
Senior nose tackle James Parenti led the Grove City defense with 10 tackles. Junior cornerback Trevor Beck had nine stops and Bladel recorded eight tackles.
Westminster outgained Grove City, 390-345. Westminster entered the game No. 4 in NCAA Division III, holding teams to only 194.0 offensive yards per game. Grove City held a 27-19 edge in first downs. Westminster went 8 of 19 on third down while Grove City finished 5 of 16 on third down.
Westminster quarterback Tyler McGowan completed 18 of 31 passes for 219 yards. Ryan Gomes ran for 110 yards on 26 carries.
The Wolverines (6-2, 4-2 PAC) will have their open date next Saturday. Grove City will visit Washington & Jefferson at 1 p.m. in conference play November 5.
Note: Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin covered the game. See Monday's edition of The Herald for game story and pictures.
