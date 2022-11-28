NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College women’s basketball team looks to return to its winning ways when the Titans host Pitt-Greensburg. Today’s non-conference contest at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium is set for 6 p.m.
Westminster (4-1) won its first four games of the season — including the Teammates for Life Tipoff tournament title — before suffering a Presidents’ Athletic Conference setback to Washington & Jefferson College.
Head Coach Rosanne Scott’s Westminster squad has out-scored (58.0 to 48.0) and out-rebounded (40.8 to 33.8) opponents thus far.
Westminster has been led by senior guards Camden Hergenrother and Natalie Murrio. Both are averaging 13 points and 5.2 rebounds-per-game and have distributed 23 and 26 assists, respectively. Hergenrother has a dozen steals, also.
Also contributing have been senior Lindsay Bell, who is coming off a season-best 18-point performance against W&J. Bell is averaging 10.4 ppg. and 5.8 rpg. Junior Katie Fitzpatrick leads the Titans, taking down 10.4 rpg. while adding 5 ppg. Newcomer Gracie Schill and junior Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) lend 5.6 and 4.8 ppg. Vincent has connected on almost half (8 for 17, 47.1%) of her 3-point field-goal attempts.
Coached by Darien Lantz, Pitt-Greensburg (0-5) is seeking its first success of the season. The Bobcats have been beaten by Carlow (65-56), University of Mount Union (93-50), Carnegie Mellon University (81-43), Penn State-Beaver (71-60), and Seton Hill University (71-36).
Melina Maietta, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, paces Pitt-Greensburg in scoring (18 ppg.), highlighted by a 27-point performance in the opener. Sidney McCully, a 5-8 senior guard, adds 13 ppg.and 6 rpg., while 5-9 freshman guard Kayla Hoehler tallies 9 ppg. Lizzie Penrose, a 5-5 senior guard, is averaging 7.8 ppg.and 6.2 rpg, while pacing Pitt-Greensburg with 11 assists.
GROVE CITY
GROVE CITY — College Sports Communicators (CSC), formerly known as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), recently recognized 14 Grove City College fall sports student-athletes as Academic All-District IV honorees. Academic All-District recognition is awarded to student-athletes who are nominated for the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America program. All 14 honorees are on the nationwide Academic All-America ballot in their respective sport.
Senior forward Sam Belitz and sophomore defender Luke Kimmich both earned Academic All-District in men’s soccer. In women’s soccer, junior defender Holly Grose, junior midfielder Anna Jenkins, sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist and senior midfielder Melia Lamie (Grove City High) captured All-District.
Junior Eloise Augustine, senior Robyn Collier and junior Anna DeGraaf all received Academic All-District in volleyball.
Five Grove City football players received Academic All-District mention: senior linebacker Ryan Fleming, senior linebacker Curtis Freyermuth, junior wide receiver Ryan Heckathorn, senior guard Vinny LePre and junior fullback Robert Tamburrino.
A CoSIDA Academic All-American and All-Region honoree in 2021, Belitz led Grove City with 14 goals and 30 points. He led the PAC in scoring and earned First Team All-PAC. Belitz concluded his career with 41 goals, which ranks fifth in program history. Belitz owns a 3.69 cumulative grade-point average as an exercise science major.
Kimmich recorded a goal and four assists from his outside back position. He made 16 starts and played in all 18 matches, helping the Grove City defense record eight shutouts this year. Kimmich owns a 3.55 GPA while majoring in finance.
Grose moved into the starting lineup at midseason and the Wolverines went 8-2 in her 10 starts at center back. She made 13 total appearances, scoring one goal. Grose owns a 3.97 GPA while majoring in exercise science.
Jenkins started a career-high 16 matches in 2022 and finished the season with five goals and two assists. She finished third on the team in goals, earning Second Team All-PAC. Jenkins holds a 3.99 GPA as an exercise science major.
A First Team All-PAC honoree, Lagerquist led Grove City with 10 goals, seven assists and 27 points this season. She recorded seven goals and four assists in conference play. Lagerquist has a 4.00 GPA while majoring in exercise science.
Lamie started all 19 matches at midfielder in 2022 and ranked second on the team with four assists. A biology major, she has achieved a 3.93 cumulative GPA.
Augustine played in 28 matches this fall for the Grove City volleyball team. She averaged 1.65 kills per set this season. Augustine owns a 3.75 GPA while majoring in biology.
Collier averaged 1.25 kills and 0.56 blocks per set this year for the Wolverines. An accounting major, Collier has earned a 3.85 GPA at Grove City.
An Academic All-District selection in 2021, DeGraaf led Grove City in block average (0.94) and hitting percentage (.277) this year. She averaged 1.86 kills per set and also served 23 aces for the season. DeGraaf earned First Team All-PAC honors for the second time in her career from the league’s head coaches.
DeGraaf owns a 3.80 GPA while majoring in accounting and philosophy.
Fleming led Grove City with seven quarterback sacks this season. He had 3.5 sacks in Grove City’s 31-14 win November 19 over FDU-Florham in the ECAC James Lynah Bowl, earning the game’s MVP award. Fleming led the conference with 10 sacks last year and now has a Grove City-record 22 sacks for his career.
Fleming has a 3.51 GPA while majoring in finance and business analytics.
Freyermuth led Grove City with five interceptions this season from his inside linebacker position. An All-PAC Honorable Mention selection, Freyermuth also had 43 tackles. An accounting major, Freyermuth has earned a 3.57 cumulative GPA.
Heckathorn led Grove City in yards per catch, averaging 19.1. He ranked second on the team with 21 receptions, 402 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. Heckathorn has earned a 3.97 GPA as a finance major.
A 2021 Academic All-District and D3football.com All-Region pick, LePre again anchored Grove City offensive line this fall. He earned his third straight First Team All-PAC citation after leading an offensive line that allowed Grove City to lead the conference in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense. LePre has a 3.64 grade-point average while majoring in exercise science.
Tamburrino earned Second Team All-PAC recognition this season after serving as a lead blocker for Grove City’s stable of running backs. Tamburrino’s efforts helped the Wolverines average 5.0 yards per carry and 235.9 rushing yards per game. Tamburrino owns a 3.96 GPA while majoring in finance.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — Thiel College senior forward Destiny Johnson was named the PAC Player of the Week on Monday.
Johnson led Thiel in a 55-53 conference win over Waynesburg last Tuesday with 34 points and 23 rebounds. She also contributed seven steals, two assists and two blocks.
Johnson leads Division III in rebounds per game (19.3) and ranks fourth in points per game (26.3). She corralled 28 rebounds against Geneva on Nov. 17, the most in a game in Division III this season. Her 34 points against Waynesburg tied her for the 15th most in a game this season.
• The Thiel women’s basketball team dropped a 77-64 non-conference decision to Hiram College at Price Gymnasium in Hiram, Ohio on Monday night.
It was the first win of the season for Hiram (1-3) while Thiel dropped to 1-3.
Hiram jumped out to a 17-9 lead and held a 37-21 lead at the break. Thiel outscored the Terriers 43-40 in the second half (26-20 in the third quarter).
Jocelyn Janda fired in 24 points to lead the way for Hiram, Maddie Rakestraw added 16 points, Brooke Hickman posted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Ava Mory grabbed a dozen rebounds.
Taylor Susany led the way for Thiel with a game-high 26 points while Destiny Johnson fired in 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Tomcats host Bethany on Wednesday. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
