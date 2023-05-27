ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Westminster College senior Jacob Patton registered a fifth-place finish in the final of the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday afternoon.
The three-day event is being hosted by St. John Fisher University and Visit Rochester at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Rochester, New York.
Patton, running in the seventh lane, posted a personal-best time of 52.36 seconds to earn the first All-America honors of his career.
State University of New York at Geneseo sophomore Lance Jensen won the event with personal best and facility record 50.63.
Patton qualified for Saturday's final with a time of 52.51 in the preliminaries. He entered the event ranked 15th with a time of 52.98, which he posted April 20 at Slippery Rock University's John Papa Invitational.
This is Patton's second-straight trip to the national championships competing in the 400 hurdles. He was 19th in the event last year.
