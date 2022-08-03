LATROBE — After winning its second-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football title last fall, Westminster College was tabbed as the favorite in the league heading into the 2022 season.
The results of the league’s annual preseason poll, voted on by PAC head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media, were announced Wednesday afternoon at PAC Football Media Day, hosted by Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the 15th-straight year.
Westminster collected 19 first-place votes and totaled 366 points to headline the poll.
“It is an honor,” said ninth-year head coach Scott Benzel. “Obviously so competitive, in terms of the league and the teams that are represented. To have them think we potentially could be the flagship for the conference, it is a good accomplishment. But it is, as the football cliché goes, preseason and we have to go out and prove it.”
Joining Benzel at PAC Media Day Tuesday was senior offensive tackle Gabriel Cleveland.
Washington & Jefferson College finished second with seven first-place votes and 346 points while Carnegie Mellon University was third with 10 first-place votes and 336 points. Grove City College was fourth (278), Case Western Reserve University was fifth (268), Saint Vincent College was sixth (202), Geneva College was seventh (174), Allegheny College was eighth (173), Waynesburg University was ninth (110), Bethany College was 10th (83) and Thiel College was 11th (40).
Following a brief welcome from PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko, Ed Farrell was honored as this year’s recipient of the Dow Carnahan Media Award.
Carnahan, a longtime supporter and friend of the PAC, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2016. The award is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches and programs.
Farrell arrived in Mercer County by way of working in the then-Public Relations office (later, “Media Services”) at Thiel College on Sept. 21, 1977 and was at the College for almost four years, the first three of which he served as sports information director both for Thiel and the PAC. He subsequently worked for newspapers for approximately 40 years, including the Jefferson (Ohio) Gazette, Greenville Record-Argus, Franklin News-Herald, and The Herald in Sharon — the latter, three months into his 27th year.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Farrell graduated from then-Bishop Egan High (1972), Bucks County Community College (1974) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1976) with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He later took graduate courses at then-Slippery Rock State College.
Farrell is the father of three grown children: Shawn Robert, 39; Christopher Jordan (“Jordy”), 38, and Elysa Patrice (36), all of whom were born and raised in Greenville. Jordy and Elysa both graduated from Thiel College on May 3, 2008.
Farrell, who will turn 68 years old on Oct. 10, has been playing “Senior” baseball for approximately the last 15 years and is currently on the rosters of four teams, including 50-, 58-, 65- and 70-year-old age groups.
The 2022 football season opens on Saturday, Sept. 3. Presidents’ Athletic Conference play begins Saturday, Sept. 17.
------
Predicted order of finish
School, (first-place votes), Points, 2021 Overall Record, PAC Record
1. Westminster College 366 (19) 8-3 (8-1)
2. Washington & Jefferson College 346 (7) 8-3 (7-2)
3. Carnegie Mellon University 336 (10) 8-2 (8-1)
4. Grove City College 278 8-3 (6-3)
5. Case Western Reserve University 268 6-4 (5-4)
6. Saint Vincent College 202 5-6 (4-5)
7. Geneva College 174 4-6 (4-5)
8. Allegheny College 173 3-7 (N/A)
9. Waynesburg University 110 2-8 (2-7)
10. Bethany College 83 1-9 (1-8)
11. Thiel College 40 0-10 (0-9)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.