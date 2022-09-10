NEW WILMINGTON – Coming off an opening-week road loss, Westminster College football team bounced back in a big way against Bethany College Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Gomes ground out 183 yards rushing and tallied 2 touchdowns, and the Titans tallied 42 unanswered points en route to a 42-3 win at Harold Burry Stadium/Memorial Field.
"We were a really motivated group," admitted senior standout Gomes. "We started off oh-and-one last week and that left a sour taste in our mouths, so we were just trying to get rollin'"
Westminster (1-1) was defeated at nationally-ranked Delaware Valley (22-8), owing to 4 turnovers caused by the Del-Val defense.
But in Saturday's matinee between the Presidents' Athletic Conference opponents (though the game did not count as a conference contest) Gomes garnered a 59-yard scoring sprint with 6:35 remaining in the first frame, and the Titans took control from that juncture.
Senior signal-caller Cole Konieczka connected for the first of his 2 TD tosses – a 9 yarder to sophomore speedster Jalen Washington – before Gomes got his second TD on a 7-yard sprint.
Sophomore Brice Butler (Farrell High) brought back a Marquice Robinson pass 30 yards for a Pick-Six, and coupled with the fourth consecutive conversion kick by Josh Byers, the Titans took a 28-3 margin at intermission.
In the third quarter Tylon Eilam (Sharon High) collaborated with Konieczka on a 21-yard TD toss, before Konieczka culminated the scoring with a 1-yard plunge 75 seconds into the final frame.
Bethany (1-1) commenced the campaign with a home-field win over Hiram (26-16); however, the Bison were limited to John McArdle's 35-yard field goal at the 9:23 mark of the opening quarter.
Konieczka connected on 12 of 28 pass attempts for 139 yards and the 2 TDs. HIs top targets were Washington (5 catches, 53 yards) and Eilam (4-49).
"The O-line was getting a good push, and were making easy for me to make my reads," Gomes said in praise of senior tackle Gabriel Cleveland, as well as seniors Devin Little and Ryan Felter, sophomore Dylan Llewellyn, and first-year Dante Compagni.
WIth Konieczka orchestrating the offense Westminster went for 373 total yards (231 rushing, 142 passing), while converting 6 of 11 third-down opportunities.
The dominating defense – led by a trio of Titans' seniors in end Brayden Thimons, Nicholas Treloar, and Bryce Thomas, as well as Butler, yielded just 154 total yards (116 rushing, 38 passing). Thomas and Treloar evenly divided 10 tackles and Thimons was credited with a quarterback sack.
The Bison actually consumed the clock for 35:12 as compared with Westminster's 24:48 time of possession; however Bethany converted just 3 of 17 third-down opportunities and was coerced into 8 punts.
Titans' taskmaster Scott Benzal and Westminster will welcome PAC newcomer Allegheny College – which has rejoined the circuit following a lengthy hiatus – Saturday, Sept. 17 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
