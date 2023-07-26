The Westminster College men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were recently recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as Scholar All-America Teams.
Both programs were also honored last fall. The men have been recognized as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team 23 times since 2010. The women have earned CSCAA Scholar All-America Team honors 24 times since 2010.
Led by eighth-year head coach Pat Smith, the men’s team posted a cumulative GPA of 3.14 while the women’s team finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.40.
The CSCAA recognizes Scholar All-America Teams in both the fall and spring semesters. In order to be recognized, teams must have achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The CSCAA selected 718 teams to the Scholar All-America Team for the Spring 2023 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Spring 2023 team GPAs and represent 17, 497 student-athletes.
Recent graduate Patrick Holton claimed CSCAA Individual Scholar All-America honors for the second-straight year. Holton, a first team honoree in 2022, was named a second team selection this season. A total of 561 Division III student-athletes were recognized as members of the Individual Scholar All-America team, including 265 women and 296 men. Individual Scholar All-Americans must achieve a minimum GPA of 3.50.
Holton claimed his third-straight Diver of the Year award at the PAC Championships in February. He prevailed in the 11-dive, 3-meter event, posting his third-straight conference title with a score of 522.60. Holton earned his third-straight title in the 11-dive, 1-meter event with a score of 494.85. A four-time Division III All-American, he completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in May with a 3.97 GPA.
