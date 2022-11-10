NEW WILMINGTON — While Westminster will not defend its Presidents’ Athletic Conference football crown, the Titans could conceivably conclude the campaign with a win. That could result in a postseason bowl game.
Westminster College (5-2 PAC, 6-3 overall) makes the short trek to Beaver Falls to take on Geneva College (3-4, 3-6) in the 2022 regular-season finale. Saturday’s 1 p.m. matinee is set for Reeves Stadium as part of the PAC’s “Rivalry Weekend.”
At mid-season Westminster was 2-3. But the Titans have taken four straight tilts, highlighted by road wins at Grove City and Waynesburg and last week’s Senior Day upset of Case Western Reserve University (14-13). The latter enabled Carnegie Mellon to capture the outright conference crown.
But despite the second-half surge, Titans’ taskmaster Scott Benzel is not looking beyond Geneva.
“Geneva is a longtime rivalry of our’s. The game has been played since 1891, (and) it has a great deal of meaning to our football alumni,” Benzel began.
Westminster has won the last nine meetings with Geneva, and leads the all-time series, 70-45-6. Last season in New Wilmington, Westminster won, 31-6.
After starting the season with four consecutive setbacks the Golden Tornadoes have taken three of their last five tilts, including back-to-back wins over Bethany College and Thiel College.
In last week’s win at Greenville, quarterback Brutus Ogilvie orchestrated the offense to 57 points as he passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another two. That earned him National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Offensive Player of the Week laurels.
“Geneva, offensively, runs a triple-option attack. This is similar to the offense run by the service academies (Army, Navy, Air Force),” Benzel explained, admitting, “It can be very problematic in regards to preparation and simulating it during a short practice week. The (Titans’) emphasis is to be extremely sound defensively and play assignment-based football.
“The (Geneva) offense is built around a very athletic and tough offensive line. They come off the ball hard and fast,” Benzel continued. “The
fullback (position) has been a multiple group of guys and all seem to perform extremely well when they get opportunities. The QB is new and has solid command of the triple-option attack and has added an element of passing. He has a very accurate and strong arm and can make you play with both his legs and feet. The ‘A’ backs (wings) block very well and can hurt you on the perimeter with good speed. The wide receivers all block well, but number one (Hilton McClain, Jr.) is a real speed threat — he might be the fastest skill player in the league.”
Ogilive has passed for 1,194 yards and eight TDs (two interceptions) and rushed for 423 yards and seven TDs. His top aerial target is McClain (29 receptions, 719 yards, 24.8 per-catch, five TDs).
Geneva’s ground game (230.9) has been led by Josh Syster (97 carries, 457 yards, 4.7 per-carry, three TDs), Logan Kent (61-464, 7.6, four TDs), Ogilvie (3.9), and Gino Mavero (56-154, 2.8, two TDs).
The GT’s average 25.6 points and 366.3 yards-per-game (135.4 passing), but yield 405.4 yards (177.6 rushing; 227.9 passing) and 32 ppg. Nonetheless, Benzel said,
“Defensively, Geneva plays a 3-3 ‘stack,’ which allows them to create angles and havoc in the box and second level. The secondary catches my eye – they are very athletic and take the ball away.”
Top tacklers include Nicholas Ottaviani and Gabe Trexler, with 72 and 63, respectively; however, to Benzel’s point, Damien Lomeli (league-leading seven interceptions), Brandon Graham (five pass break-ups, two picks), Ray Richard (six pass break-ups), and Kiefer Mandagelo (two interceptions) are ballhawks.
Benzel also cited special teams as a Geneva strength: “They have speed at the returners and have a fairly consistent operation.”
Testing the Titans’ depth chart, Westminster won last week with its third starting signal-caller, sophomore Billy Levak. He managed the game well, and senior running back Ryan Gomes also orchestrated the offense out of the Wildcat formation. Standout senior Brayden Thimons also ran 13 yards for a TD.
In spite of injuries to 18 players — including quarterbacks Cole Konieczka and Tyler McGowan as well as several linemen — Westminster averages 316.3 yards (150.7 rushing; 165.7 passing) and 23.9 ppg.
The PAC’s second-leading ground-gainer, Gomes averages 102.3 yards-per-game and can reach the 1,000-yard plateau this week (200 carries, 921 yards, 4.6 per-carry, five TDs).
Defensively, Thimons (15 tackles-for-loss, including 8.5 sacks) leads the Titans, who are second in the circuit (12.4 ppg.). Westminster has permitted just 227.1 yards (96.4 rushing; 130.7 passing) each week.
Senior linebackers Nicholas Treloar, Ian Barr and Jarred Kohl; Thimons’ brother and book-end, Daniel; interior linemen Tyree Reeder and Carter Chinn (Grove City High), and a stingy secondary, including safeties Brice Butler (Farrell High) and senior Luca Botti, and cornerbacks Bryce Thomas and junior Corte Williams (Sharon High) have contributed for the Titans.
A senior, Thomas, in Botti’s stead, saw action at safety last week, and Williams went 33 yards with an interception. Butler, a sophomore, has pilfered five passes, equalling last season’s output.
Geneva is led by the dean of PAC grid coaches, Geno DeMarco (30th season, 158-146), and Benzel praised,
“Coach DeMarco always has his teams ready to play, and they play a very tough, hard-nosed style of football. We need to be disciplined and patient this Saturday to finish out the season with our fifth win in-a-row.”
