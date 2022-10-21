NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The most prolific Presidents' Athletic Conference offense will test the Titans this week when Westminster College's football team visits Grove City.
Averaging 43.7 points-per-game, the Wolverines welcome Westminster to Robert E. Thorn Field for a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Thus far this season Grove City (4-1 PAC, 6-1 overall) has posted 4 of the PAC's top 10 point outputs. Last week the Wolverines overwhelmed Allegheny College (44-17) en route to their 4th consecutive victory.
"Offensively they play 'vertical' football – downhill runs that feature three backs," Westminster Head Coach Scott Benzel began. "(The) offensive line is big and plays tight splits. (And the) passing game is the same, with vertical routes and max protection.
"They have great size at the skill-positions and will challenge all throws in the air," added Benzel in assessing the Wolverines.
Quarterback Logan Pfeuffer has fashioned a 173.1% efficiency rating based on 55.9% passing (80 completions in 143 attempts) for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. His top targets have been Scott Fraser (46 receptions, 867 yards, 18.8 per-catch, 8 TDs) and Ryan Heckathorn (14-252, 18.0, 2 TDs).
The Grovers' ground game includes Nico Flati (116 carries 554 yards, 4.8 per-carry, 4 TDs), Clayton Parrish (102-496, 4.9, 8 TDs), Joey Guida (23-268, 11.7, 4 TDs), and Ian Demeri (29-167, 5.8, 4 TDs).
Conversely, Westminster (2-2, 3-3) is the circuit's stingiest defense, yielding just 12 ppg.
A senior-laden nucleus, including end Brayden Thimons, tackle Tyree Reeder, linebackers Ian Barr, Nicholas Treloar, Jarred Kohl, and safety Luca Botti – plus sophomore safety Brice Butler (Farrell High) – has taken the Titans to the top of the PAC in team defense.
Thimons has tallied 10.5 tackles-for-loss, including 4 quarterback sacks, while Barr boasts 5.5 TFL, 3 passes defended, and an interception. Butler has pilfered 3 passes, including a 77-yard Pick-Six.
Westminster has permitted only 196.5 yards-per-game (84.7 rushing; 111.8 passing), while the Wolverines are averaging 479.4 yards/game (253 rushing; 226.4 passing).
And with the exception of the lone loss (40-33 to Carnegie Mellon), the Wolverines' defense has yielded only 67 points. Parker Kilgore (51 tackles, including 21 solos), Ben Bladel (6 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries), Ryan Fleming (3.5 sacks) and Bryce Spolnik (2.5 sacks), Dominic Magliocco (3 pass breakups, 1 interception), and Curtis Freyermuth, Nik Grabiec and Jack Steinmetz – who have evenly divided a half-dozen interceptions – are the Wolverines' leaders.
"Defensively, they play fast and physical. Schematically, they don't do a lot, but are extremely sound," Benzel praised.
Westminster is ranked 5th in the conference in offense (24.5 ppg.), and the Titans tout the PAC Rookie of the Week in first-year quarterback Tyler McGowan. The southpaw signal-caller tossed a trio of TDs in last week's win over Thiel (41-6), including a pair to senior tight end Damon Maul and another to senior tight end Chevy Dawson.
Senior Ryan Gomes is the circuit's 2nd-ranked rusher (130-571, 4.4, 4 TDs) and posted a 134-yard, 2-TD outing against Thiel. Junior Tylon Eilam (Sharon High) and sophomore Jalen Washington have been the top aerial targets with 18 and 15 receptions, respectively, for 265 and 200 yards and 3 and 2 TDs.
Benzel continued regarding Grove City, " … well coached and extremely balanced on all three sides of the ball. Special teams … they have good kicking and punting with aggressive returners who can make plays."
Thus far, Grove City is 4-0 at Thorn Field, including a tight triumph over Case Western Reserve (14-13). The Wolverines and Westminster have wins over common opponents Bethany and Allegheny, but both bowed to league-leading CMU.
"Recently, every game has been extremely close and has been decided in the final minutes," Benzel summarized, concluding, " We need to execute at a high level to win Saturday."
