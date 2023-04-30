The Westminster College women’s lacrosse team ended their season on a high note with a 17-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Senior Day victory over Waynesburg University Sunday afternoon at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington.
The Titans ended their season with a record of 5-11 and went 3-6 in the PAC. Waynesburg ended their season with a record of 3-13 overall and finished 0-9 in the conference.
Westminster went on an 8-0 run in the first half, scoring two goals in the first period and six goals in the second. Tori Meiklejohn scored Waynesburg’s only two goals came in the third. The Titans out scored the Yellow Jackets 6-2 in the third and 3-0 in the fourth.
Junior midfielder Nina Rascona led the the march with eight points on five goals and three assists. She also added three draw controls and one ground ball.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini tallied seven points off three goals and four assists and added four draw controls, three caused turnovers and six ground balls.
Freshman attack Haley Wenzel finished the game with three points off two goals and one assist and freshman attack Emma Brazier tallied two points off two goals. Wenzel added three caused turnovers and five ground balls while Brazier had one draw control and three caused turnovers.
Senior defender Alexa Voelp and sophomore attack Aubrey Suttelle both scored their first career goals.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jade Hromanik improved to 3-3 on the season while tallying two ground balls and eight saves. Senior defender Emiley Kushner tied her season high of six caused turnovers and five ground balls.
Westminster outshot Waynesburg 43-17 and finished with a 31-11 edge in shots on goal.
• Baseball — The Westminster College baseball team was dealt an 8-7 non-conference loss by visiting Hiram College Sunday afternoon.
Westminster (18-18) banged out runs in each of the first three innings. Junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich singled to center to lead off the game and went to third on a double by junior designated hitter Carter Chinn (Grove City High). Junior left fielder Matthew Randza scored Murgenovich with a sacrifice fly. Freshman first baseman Josh Reed singled in freshman right fielder Justin Brannagan after he led off the third with a double.
After Hiram (13-22) scratched out a run in the top of the third inning, Westminster senior center fielder Brandon Cooper smashed a solo home run to right field that pushed the lead to 3-1. It was the third home run of the season for Cooper.
Hiram, down 3-2, put together a four-run fifth inning to grab the lead for good.
In the bottom of the inning sophomore third baseman David Kelly scored on a bases-loaded walk by Randza and sophomore catcher Kenny Miller Jr. plated Murgenovich, who reached by walk, with a sacrifce fly to get to back to within one, 6-5.
Hiram added a pair of runs in the eighth. Brannagan, sophomor second baseman Anthony Perry and senior pinch hitter Frankie Manios smacked three-straight singles before Perry scored on a wild pitch and freshman pinch runner Andrew Wolf scored on Murgenivich’s single.
Westminster deployed eight pitchers in the non-league fray.
Junior right-hander Phillip Keller took the loos, allowing four runs (0 earned) on three hits with two walks in an inning of work. Senior starter Hunter Stellato picked up a no decision after yielding one walk in 2.2 scoreless innings.
Murgenovich, Brannagan and Perry each had two hits. The two hits were the first of Brannagan’s career.
Chinn went 1-for-4 with a double. He owns an 11-game hitting streak.
Westminster is scheduled to travel to La Roche University Wednesday with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.