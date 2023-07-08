John Deere Classic Golf

Brendon Todd watches his fairway shot on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., on Saturday.

 AP

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead Saturday in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker.

Todd had a 5-under 66 in breezy conditions to reach 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. The three-time PGA Tour winner drove close to the left fairway bunker on 18, forcing him to hit with his left foot in grass and his right foot well below in the sand. He advanced it 65 yards to set up a 105-yard wedge.

“Kept me bogey-free and kept me in the lead,” Todd said. “You always want to be the guy being chased.”

Todd eagled the par-5 second, holing a 25-footer, and birdied Nos. 13, 15 and 16. The 37-year-old former Georgia player won the 2014 Byron Nelson and added victories in consecutive starts in November 2019 in Bermuda and Mexico.

“It’s just head down and make birdies,” Todd said. “It’s going to be hard to run away and hide here, but that’s the goal. Anybody who is within three shots of the lead is looking to go as low as they can. So. there’s certainly going to be no defense for me tomorrow. It’s going to be the same stuff.”

Alex Smalley (62), Denny McCarthy (66) and Adam Schenk (67) were tied for second.

“I feel like a veteran here,” Smalley said. “I’ve only had two years on tour, and this is my third year at this event, so it’s one of the few events where I feel like I know the course decently well. I feel comfortable here. I like the atmosphere of this tournament.”

McCarthy eagled the par-4 14th, hitting a 342-drive onto the green and making a 30-foot putt, then rebounded from a bogey on 16 with a birdie on 17.

“It was pretty gusty,” McCarthy said. “Hit a lot of really good shots early on, actually, and just didn’t really convert on some of the close-in putts, but then made a couple bombs to make up for it.”

Peter Kuest (65) was 14 under, with second-round leader Cameron Young (71) another stroke back with first-round leader Jonas Blixt (65), Chris Kirk (66), J.T. Poston (65), Lucas Glover (66), Kevin Roy (68), Mark Hubbard (67) and William Mouw (68).

After birdieing Nos. 16 and 17, Young hit his 165-yard approach on 18 left into the water and closed with a double bogey. He has six runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour without a victory — tied with Colin Montgomerie and Briny Baird for the most in the past 40 years.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, form nearby Iowa and a past John Deere champion, was tied for 39th at 8 under after a 67. He made the cut Friday on the number.

------

John Deere Classic Scores

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $7.4 million

Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71

3rd Round

Brendon Todd 66-65-66—197

Denny McCarthy 68-64-66—198

Adam Schenk 65-66-67—198

Alex Smalley 66-70-62—198

Peter Kuest 67-67-65—199

Jonas Blixt 62-73-65—200

Lucas Glover 69-65-66—200

Mark Hubbard 67-66-67—200

Chris Kirk 68-66-66—200

William Mouw 66-66-68—200

J.T. Poston 68-67-65—200

Kevin Roy 69-63-68—200

Cameron Young 65-64-71—200

Greyson Sigg 65-70-66—201

Sepp Straka 73-63-65—201

Doug Ghim 70-65-67—202

Garrick Higgo 65-66-71—202

Nate Lashley 65-69-68—202

Adam Svensson 69-66-67—202

Davis Thompson 68-69-65—202

Michael Thorbjornsen 73-63-66—202

Kevin Yu 70-67-65—202

Ludvig Aberg 68-64-71—203

Jason Dufner 70-66-67—203

Ryan Gerard 71-65-67—203

Tano Goya 67-68-68—203

Beau Hossler 69-67-67—203

Stephan Jaeger 68-69-66—203

Yuto Katsuragawa 72-63-68—203

Grayson Murray 64-70-69—203

Chad Ramey 70-67-66—203

Akshay Bhatia 66-69-69—204

Eric Cole 69-67-68—204

MJ Daffue 68-68-68—204

Cody Gribble 68-66-70—204

James Hahn 70-68-66—204

Jimmy Walker 67-68-69—204

Richy Werenski 65-71-68—204

Lanto Griffin 71-66-68—205

Jim Herman 71-63-71—205

Zach Johnson 72-66-67—205

Troy Merritt 69-67-69—205

Seamus Power 66-69-70—205

Chez Reavie 69-68-68—205

Robert Streb 71-66-68—205

Kevin Streelman 71-63-71—205

Nick Hardy 67-69-70—206

Satoshi Kodaira 67-69-70—206

Gordon Sargent 70-67-69—206

Harrison Endycott 68-69-70—207

Russell Henley 69-68-70—207

Harry Higgs 69-69-69—207

Russell Knox 70-67-70—207

Andrew Landry 69-69-69—207

Matthew NeSmith 68-68-71—207

Geoff Ogilvy 70-68-69—207

Austin Smotherman 71-66-70—207

Byeong Hun An 67-70-71—208

Aaron Baddeley 70-67-71—208

Keith Mitchell 68-67-73—208

Andrew Novak 69-68-71—208

Tyler Duncan 70-66-73—209

Seung-Yul Noh 71-66-72—209

Brian Stuard 68-68-73—209

Cameron Champ 68-69-73—210

Brandon Matthews 68-70-72—210

Chris Stroud 67-69-74—210

Kramer Hickok 67-71-73—211

Matt Kuchar 69-69-73—211

