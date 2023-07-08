SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead Saturday in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker.
Todd had a 5-under 66 in breezy conditions to reach 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. The three-time PGA Tour winner drove close to the left fairway bunker on 18, forcing him to hit with his left foot in grass and his right foot well below in the sand. He advanced it 65 yards to set up a 105-yard wedge.
“Kept me bogey-free and kept me in the lead,” Todd said. “You always want to be the guy being chased.”
Todd eagled the par-5 second, holing a 25-footer, and birdied Nos. 13, 15 and 16. The 37-year-old former Georgia player won the 2014 Byron Nelson and added victories in consecutive starts in November 2019 in Bermuda and Mexico.
“It’s just head down and make birdies,” Todd said. “It’s going to be hard to run away and hide here, but that’s the goal. Anybody who is within three shots of the lead is looking to go as low as they can. So. there’s certainly going to be no defense for me tomorrow. It’s going to be the same stuff.”
Alex Smalley (62), Denny McCarthy (66) and Adam Schenk (67) were tied for second.
“I feel like a veteran here,” Smalley said. “I’ve only had two years on tour, and this is my third year at this event, so it’s one of the few events where I feel like I know the course decently well. I feel comfortable here. I like the atmosphere of this tournament.”
McCarthy eagled the par-4 14th, hitting a 342-drive onto the green and making a 30-foot putt, then rebounded from a bogey on 16 with a birdie on 17.
“It was pretty gusty,” McCarthy said. “Hit a lot of really good shots early on, actually, and just didn’t really convert on some of the close-in putts, but then made a couple bombs to make up for it.”
Peter Kuest (65) was 14 under, with second-round leader Cameron Young (71) another stroke back with first-round leader Jonas Blixt (65), Chris Kirk (66), J.T. Poston (65), Lucas Glover (66), Kevin Roy (68), Mark Hubbard (67) and William Mouw (68).
After birdieing Nos. 16 and 17, Young hit his 165-yard approach on 18 left into the water and closed with a double bogey. He has six runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour without a victory — tied with Colin Montgomerie and Briny Baird for the most in the past 40 years.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, form nearby Iowa and a past John Deere champion, was tied for 39th at 8 under after a 67. He made the cut Friday on the number.
------
John Deere Classic Scores
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71
3rd Round
Brendon Todd 66-65-66—197
Denny McCarthy 68-64-66—198
Adam Schenk 65-66-67—198
Alex Smalley 66-70-62—198
Peter Kuest 67-67-65—199
Jonas Blixt 62-73-65—200
Lucas Glover 69-65-66—200
Mark Hubbard 67-66-67—200
Chris Kirk 68-66-66—200
William Mouw 66-66-68—200
J.T. Poston 68-67-65—200
Kevin Roy 69-63-68—200
Cameron Young 65-64-71—200
Greyson Sigg 65-70-66—201
Sepp Straka 73-63-65—201
Doug Ghim 70-65-67—202
Garrick Higgo 65-66-71—202
Nate Lashley 65-69-68—202
Adam Svensson 69-66-67—202
Davis Thompson 68-69-65—202
Michael Thorbjornsen 73-63-66—202
Kevin Yu 70-67-65—202
Ludvig Aberg 68-64-71—203
Jason Dufner 70-66-67—203
Ryan Gerard 71-65-67—203
Tano Goya 67-68-68—203
Beau Hossler 69-67-67—203
Stephan Jaeger 68-69-66—203
Yuto Katsuragawa 72-63-68—203
Grayson Murray 64-70-69—203
Chad Ramey 70-67-66—203
Akshay Bhatia 66-69-69—204
Eric Cole 69-67-68—204
MJ Daffue 68-68-68—204
Cody Gribble 68-66-70—204
James Hahn 70-68-66—204
Jimmy Walker 67-68-69—204
Richy Werenski 65-71-68—204
Lanto Griffin 71-66-68—205
Jim Herman 71-63-71—205
Zach Johnson 72-66-67—205
Troy Merritt 69-67-69—205
Seamus Power 66-69-70—205
Chez Reavie 69-68-68—205
Robert Streb 71-66-68—205
Kevin Streelman 71-63-71—205
Nick Hardy 67-69-70—206
Satoshi Kodaira 67-69-70—206
Gordon Sargent 70-67-69—206
Harrison Endycott 68-69-70—207
Russell Henley 69-68-70—207
Harry Higgs 69-69-69—207
Russell Knox 70-67-70—207
Andrew Landry 69-69-69—207
Matthew NeSmith 68-68-71—207
Geoff Ogilvy 70-68-69—207
Austin Smotherman 71-66-70—207
Byeong Hun An 67-70-71—208
Aaron Baddeley 70-67-71—208
Keith Mitchell 68-67-73—208
Andrew Novak 69-68-71—208
Tyler Duncan 70-66-73—209
Seung-Yul Noh 71-66-72—209
Brian Stuard 68-68-73—209
Cameron Champ 68-69-73—210
Brandon Matthews 68-70-72—210
Chris Stroud 67-69-74—210
Kramer Hickok 67-71-73—211
Matt Kuchar 69-69-73—211
