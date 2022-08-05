GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey on his first hole and wasn't the least bit bothered. The kid seems to be going places in a hurry.
Already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, Kim overcame his rough start with a 6-under 64 on Friday that gave him a share of the lead with Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.
Kim, a 20-year-old South Korean, has to win at Sedgefield Country Club to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs because he will not be considered a PGA Tour member until September when the new season starts. Only a victory gives him instant membership.
He doesn't feel extra pressure to get it done. Considering where he was a month ago, Kim is happy to be where he is.
Kim — he goes by “Tom” because of his fascination as a kid with Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series “Thomas & Friends” — finished third in the Scottish Open, made the cut in the British Open and 3M Open, and then finished seventh last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
That gave him enough points to be assured of a card next year. And as he has shown in two days, it takes a lot to stop this train.
He took eight shots for his first hole on Thursday. Since then, Kim has made 14 birdies and reached 9-under 131 along with Wu (67) and Moore (67).
“If you would have told me after the first hole yesterday where I’d be after two days, I definitely would have taken it, so pretty happy,” Kim said.
“It’s just one bad hole,” he said, “Told myself, ‘You know what? I’ve got plenty of holes to bring it back if I just play well on my next 35 holes.’ And that’s exactly what I did. I played better than I thought I was going to, so it’s a bonus.”
John Huh, who opened with a 61, had a 71 and was one shot behind along with Russell Henley (65) and Sungjae Im (67).
A storm late in the afternoon led to a delay that kept the second round from finishing until Saturday morning, and there will be consequences.
Chris Gotterup needed a par on the 18th hole for the cut to be 2-under 138. But he went into a bunker, blasted long and faced a 4-foot bogey putt when he returned in the morning. He will finish no better than 1 under, which could let as many as 23 players into the weekend.
Austin Smotherman, however, was 1 under and had a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8, his 17th hole. Smotherman is the equivalent of No. 125 in the FedEx Cup, and has to make the cut to keep alive his hopes of getting into the postseason.
Moore needs a big weekend, too. Coming off a chronic back injury, nothing short of a solo second will be enough for Moore to regain his full card for next season.
He's not thinking about that as much as taking time off to rest and get his back in shape. He said there is deterioration where the rib joint meets the spine, and swinging a golf club isn't necessarily the best therapy. But he can see the finish line, and a great result this week would help with his status and confidence going forward.
As for the top 125 who qualify for the postseason?
“I'm so far out of it, it doesn't even matter at this point,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this injury for a while. I know what’s wrong now. I just need time to deal with it. So right now it’s just trying to find a little form, a little confidence to spring me into this fall.”
Rickie Fowler is getting time off he doesn't want. He had three straight bogeys early in his second round and rallied for a 69. That left him at even par for the tournament to miss the cut. Fowler is the equivalent of No. 123 and most likely would fall out of the top 125, missing the postseason for the second straight year.
Brian Stuard started at No. 137 in the FedEx Cup and followed his opening 65 with a 68, two shots off the lead. A strong weekend would allow him to get into the top 125.
Divots: Jason Day withdrew because of an illness. He had opened with a 67. ... Former Masters champion Danny Willett was headed for a missed cut and will finish out of the top 125. ... Players who have joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and were suspended will not count toward the final 125 in the FedEx Cup.
------
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 Million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Partial 2nd Round
Suspended due to darkness
Brandon Wu 64-67–131
Joohyung Kim 67-64–131
Ryan Moore 65-66–131
Russell Henley 67-65–132
John Huh 61-71–132
Sungjae Im 63-69–132
Brian Stuard 65-68–133
Anirban Lahiri 66-67–133
Davis Riley 67-66–133
Andrew Putnam 70-64–134
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66–134
Blake McShea 69-65–134
Brett Drewitt 67-67–134
Martin Trainer 67-67–134
Alex Smalley 65-70–135
Matthew NeSmith 66-69–135
Max McGreevy 68-67–135
Zach Johnson 67-68–135
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67–135
Richy Werenski 70-65–135
Chesson Hadley 69-66–135
Cameron Percy 65-70–135
Aaron Wise 65-70–135
Ben Kohles 65-70–135
Peter Malnati 64-72–136
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70–136
Taylor Moore 69-67–136
Kevin Tway 67-69–136
Lucas Glover 70-66–136
Billy Horschel 67-69–136
Kramer Hickok 66-70–136
Scott Brown 70-66–136
Charley Hoffman 68-68–136
Brian Harman 67-69–136
Keith Mitchell 68-68–136
J.T. Poston 66-70–136
Martin Laird 69-67–136
Henrik Norlander 69-67–136
David Lipsky 68-69–137
Lee Hodges 66-71–137
Joel Dahmen 69-68–137
Si Woo Kim 69-68–137
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72–137
Yannik Paul 71-66–137
Will Zalatoris 71-66–137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65–137
Sam Ryder 67-70–137
Harry Higgs 68-69–137
Vaughn Taylor 69-69–138
Taylor Pendrith 71-67–138
Nick Taylor 67-71–138
K.H. Lee 67-71–138
Robert Streb 69-69–138
Stewart Cink 68-70–138
C.T. Pan 68-70–138
Adam Scott 68-70–138
James Hahn 70-68–138
Scott Stallings 67-71–138
Ben Griffin 69-69–138
Michael Gligic 65-73–138
Justin Lower 72-66–138
Luke Donald 70-68–138
Jared Wolfe 68-70–138
Adam Svensson 70-69–139
Hayden Buckley 72-67–139
Russell Knox 70-69–139
Kelly Kraft 66-73–139
Corey Conners 70-69–139
Shane Lowry 71-68–139
Chris Stroud 69-70–139
Aaron Rai 70-69–139
Jason Dufner 66-73–139
Jonathan Byrd 70-69–139
David Skinns 70-69–139
Callum Tarren 70-69–139
Joseph Bramlett 70-69–139
Doc Redman 68-71–139
Stephan Jaeger 69-70–139
Brendon Todd 68-71–139
Justin Rose 73-66–139
Chez Reavie 68-71–139
Scott Piercy 69-70–139
Mark Hubbard 70-69–139
Rory Sabbatini 68-71–139
Patrick Rodgers 69-70–139
Harold Varner III 70-70–140
Sebastian Muñoz 67-73–140
Rickie Fowler 71-69–140
Matt Wallace 71-69–140
Kevin Chappell 70-70–140
Kevin Streelman 72-68–140
David Lingmerth 69-71–140
Ryan Brehm 66-74–140
Michael Thompson 71-69–140
Tyler Duncan 70-70–140
Patton Kizzire 71-69–140
Jim Herman 70-71–141
William McGirt 70-71–141
Greyson Sigg 73-68–141
Curtis Thompson 75-66–141
Seth Reeves 75-66–141
Tommy Gainey 73-68–141
Doug Ghim 69-72–141
Hank Lebioda 69-72–141
Chad Ramey 70-71–141
Sung Kang 69-72–141
Ben Martin 71-70–141
Brice Garnett 67-74–141
Dawie van der Walt 70-71–141
Ricky Barnes 74-68–142
Austin Cook 69-73–142
J.J. Spaun 71-71–142
Bill Haas 68-74–142
Nick Hardy 70-72–142
Vince Whaley 67-75–142
Camilo Villegas 71-71–142
Adam Schenk 69-73–142
Andrew Landry 74-68–142
Cameron Champ 71-71–142
Roger Sloan 70-72–142
Matthias Schwab 74-68–142
Denny McCarthy 72-71–143
Cole Hammer 70-73–143
Aaron Baddeley 71-72–143
Harris English 69-74–143
Andrew Novak 70-73–143
Chase Seiffert 70-74–144
Garrick Higgo 73-71–144
Davis Love III 70-74–144
Danny Willett 75-70–145
Scott Gutschewski 76-69–145
Nick Watney 74-71–145
Mackenzie Hughes 67-78–145
Tommy Gibson 72-73–145
Mickey DeMorat 72-74–146
Jonas Blixt 75-71–146
Jim Knous 73-74–147
Bo Van Pelt 75-73–148
Rick Lamb 78-70–148
Grayson Murray 73-76–149
Robert Garrigus 72-77–149
Wesley Bryan 74-75–149
Dylan Wu 74-77–151
Sepp Straka 78-75–153
Did not finish
Bo Hoag
Chris Gotterup
Austin Smotherman
Joshua Creel
Trent Phillips
Paul Barjon
