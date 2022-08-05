Wyndham Championship Golf

Joohyung Kim from Korea putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday.

 AP

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey on his first hole and wasn't the least bit bothered. The kid seems to be going places in a hurry.

Already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, Kim overcame his rough start with a 6-under 64 on Friday that gave him a share of the lead with Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.

Kim, a 20-year-old South Korean, has to win at Sedgefield Country Club to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs because he will not be considered a PGA Tour member until September when the new season starts. Only a victory gives him instant membership.

He doesn't feel extra pressure to get it done. Considering where he was a month ago, Kim is happy to be where he is.

Kim — he goes by “Tom” because of his fascination as a kid with Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series “Thomas & Friends” — finished third in the Scottish Open, made the cut in the British Open and 3M Open, and then finished seventh last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

That gave him enough points to be assured of a card next year. And as he has shown in two days, it takes a lot to stop this train.

He took eight shots for his first hole on Thursday. Since then, Kim has made 14 birdies and reached 9-under 131 along with Wu (67) and Moore (67).

“If you would have told me after the first hole yesterday where I’d be after two days, I definitely would have taken it, so pretty happy,” Kim said.

“It’s just one bad hole,” he said, “Told myself, ‘You know what? I’ve got plenty of holes to bring it back if I just play well on my next 35 holes.’ And that’s exactly what I did. I played better than I thought I was going to, so it’s a bonus.”

John Huh, who opened with a 61, had a 71 and was one shot behind along with Russell Henley (65) and Sungjae Im (67).

A storm late in the afternoon led to a delay that kept the second round from finishing until Saturday morning, and there will be consequences.

Chris Gotterup needed a par on the 18th hole for the cut to be 2-under 138. But he went into a bunker, blasted long and faced a 4-foot bogey putt when he returned in the morning. He will finish no better than 1 under, which could let as many as 23 players into the weekend.

Austin Smotherman, however, was 1 under and had a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8, his 17th hole. Smotherman is the equivalent of No. 125 in the FedEx Cup, and has to make the cut to keep alive his hopes of getting into the postseason.

Moore needs a big weekend, too. Coming off a chronic back injury, nothing short of a solo second will be enough for Moore to regain his full card for next season.

He's not thinking about that as much as taking time off to rest and get his back in shape. He said there is deterioration where the rib joint meets the spine, and swinging a golf club isn't necessarily the best therapy. But he can see the finish line, and a great result this week would help with his status and confidence going forward.

As for the top 125 who qualify for the postseason?

“I'm so far out of it, it doesn't even matter at this point,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this injury for a while. I know what’s wrong now. I just need time to deal with it. So right now it’s just trying to find a little form, a little confidence to spring me into this fall.”

Rickie Fowler is getting time off he doesn't want. He had three straight bogeys early in his second round and rallied for a 69. That left him at even par for the tournament to miss the cut. Fowler is the equivalent of No. 123 and most likely would fall out of the top 125, missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Brian Stuard started at No. 137 in the FedEx Cup and followed his opening 65 with a 68, two shots off the lead. A strong weekend would allow him to get into the top 125.

Divots: Jason Day withdrew because of an illness. He had opened with a 67. ... Former Masters champion Danny Willett was headed for a missed cut and will finish out of the top 125. ... Players who have joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and were suspended will not count toward the final 125 in the FedEx Cup.

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.3 Million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Partial 2nd Round

Suspended due to darkness

Brandon Wu 64-67–131

Joohyung Kim 67-64–131

Ryan Moore 65-66–131

Russell Henley 67-65–132

John Huh 61-71–132

Sungjae Im 63-69–132

Brian Stuard 65-68–133

Anirban Lahiri 66-67–133

Davis Riley 67-66–133

Andrew Putnam 70-64–134

Satoshi Kodaira 68-66–134

Blake McShea 69-65–134

Brett Drewitt 67-67–134

Martin Trainer 67-67–134

Alex Smalley 65-70–135

Matthew NeSmith 66-69–135

Max McGreevy 68-67–135

Zach Johnson 67-68–135

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67–135

Richy Werenski 70-65–135

Chesson Hadley 69-66–135

Cameron Percy 65-70–135

Aaron Wise 65-70–135

Ben Kohles 65-70–135

Peter Malnati 64-72–136

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70–136

Taylor Moore 69-67–136

Kevin Tway 67-69–136

Lucas Glover 70-66–136

Billy Horschel 67-69–136

Kramer Hickok 66-70–136

Scott Brown 70-66–136

Charley Hoffman 68-68–136

Brian Harman 67-69–136

Keith Mitchell 68-68–136

J.T. Poston 66-70–136

Martin Laird 69-67–136

Henrik Norlander 69-67–136

David Lipsky 68-69–137

Lee Hodges 66-71–137

Joel Dahmen 69-68–137

Si Woo Kim 69-68–137

Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72–137

Yannik Paul 71-66–137

Will Zalatoris 71-66–137

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65–137

Sam Ryder 67-70–137

Harry Higgs 68-69–137

Vaughn Taylor 69-69–138

Taylor Pendrith 71-67–138

Nick Taylor 67-71–138

K.H. Lee 67-71–138

Robert Streb 69-69–138

Stewart Cink 68-70–138

C.T. Pan 68-70–138

Adam Scott 68-70–138

James Hahn 70-68–138

Scott Stallings 67-71–138

Ben Griffin 69-69–138

Michael Gligic 65-73–138

Justin Lower 72-66–138

Luke Donald 70-68–138

Jared Wolfe 68-70–138

Adam Svensson 70-69–139

Hayden Buckley 72-67–139

Russell Knox 70-69–139

Kelly Kraft 66-73–139

Corey Conners 70-69–139

Shane Lowry 71-68–139

Chris Stroud 69-70–139

Aaron Rai 70-69–139

Jason Dufner 66-73–139

Jonathan Byrd 70-69–139

David Skinns 70-69–139

Callum Tarren 70-69–139

Joseph Bramlett 70-69–139

Doc Redman 68-71–139

Stephan Jaeger 69-70–139

Brendon Todd 68-71–139

Justin Rose 73-66–139

Chez Reavie 68-71–139

Scott Piercy 69-70–139

Mark Hubbard 70-69–139

Rory Sabbatini 68-71–139

Patrick Rodgers 69-70–139

Harold Varner III 70-70–140

Sebastian Muñoz 67-73–140

Rickie Fowler 71-69–140

Matt Wallace 71-69–140

Kevin Chappell 70-70–140

Kevin Streelman 72-68–140

David Lingmerth 69-71–140

Ryan Brehm 66-74–140

Michael Thompson 71-69–140

Tyler Duncan 70-70–140

Patton Kizzire 71-69–140

Jim Herman 70-71–141

William McGirt 70-71–141

Greyson Sigg 73-68–141

Curtis Thompson 75-66–141

Seth Reeves 75-66–141

Tommy Gainey 73-68–141

Doug Ghim 69-72–141

Hank Lebioda 69-72–141

Chad Ramey 70-71–141

Sung Kang 69-72–141

Ben Martin 71-70–141

Brice Garnett 67-74–141

Dawie van der Walt 70-71–141

Ricky Barnes 74-68–142

Austin Cook 69-73–142

J.J. Spaun 71-71–142

Bill Haas 68-74–142

Nick Hardy 70-72–142

Vince Whaley 67-75–142

Camilo Villegas 71-71–142

Adam Schenk 69-73–142

Andrew Landry 74-68–142

Cameron Champ 71-71–142

Roger Sloan 70-72–142

Matthias Schwab 74-68–142

Denny McCarthy 72-71–143

Cole Hammer 70-73–143

Aaron Baddeley 71-72–143

Harris English 69-74–143

Andrew Novak 70-73–143

Chase Seiffert 70-74–144

Garrick Higgo 73-71–144

Davis Love III 70-74–144

Danny Willett 75-70–145

Scott Gutschewski 76-69–145

Nick Watney 74-71–145

Mackenzie Hughes 67-78–145

Tommy Gibson 72-73–145

Mickey DeMorat 72-74–146

Jonas Blixt 75-71–146

Jim Knous 73-74–147

Bo Van Pelt 75-73–148

Rick Lamb 78-70–148

Grayson Murray 73-76–149

Robert Garrigus 72-77–149

Wesley Bryan 74-75–149

Dylan Wu 74-77–151

Sepp Straka 78-75–153

Did not finish

Bo Hoag

Chris Gotterup

Austin Smotherman

Joshua Creel

Trent Phillips

Paul Barjon

