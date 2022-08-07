PITTSBURGH – It’s been a couple of interesting days at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.
After Thursday’s practice was cut short due to lightning, the team was forced to cancel their annual “Friday Night Lights” practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium due to lightning again moving into the area. Saturday’s practice was moved from St. Vincent College to the team’s facility on Pittsburgh’s South Side as more inclement weather was forecasted for Latrobe. The practice was closed to the public and open only to the media.
The Friday night practice in Latrobe draws thousands of fans who hope to get up close with some of their favorite players. The Steelers have not held a Friday night practice in Latrobe since 2019 due to the pandemic.
“We were just really disappointed for fans this weekend," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We were looking forward to entertaining them and gaining a lot of energy from those guys at Friday Night Lights and today, but unfortunately, the weather dictated otherwise."
Saturday’s practice did see some rainfall that lasted for a short time, but the team played through it.
“I really was pleased by the guys and their intensity and urgency in spite of that," Tomlin said. "We came back into the city to get our work done today and as a start, we had a really good practice in spite of some of the hurdles that we had to deal with from a weather standpoint.
“We don’t run away from those issues. We run to those issues. We play in all weather conditions, just not lightning. It was good to see them remain singularly focused and have good competitive days in spite of the adjustments.”
Quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett both made some highlight-worthy plays during Saturday’s practice.
Trubisky connected with rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III on a long touchdown pass during team drills and the two hooked up again during the drill when Austin took a short pass to the house.
Though his fellow rookie wideout George Pickens has been rightfully getting a lot of attention during training camp, Austin has also been showing off his talents.
When asked if it’s impossible to overthrow the speedy Austin, Trubisky replied: “Seems like it. You just put it out there and you’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t know if he’s going to get to it.' Then he runs underneath it. He’s pretty quick. He can separate and we just got to keep utilizing his speed and talent.
“I thought he made a really big jump from last week to this week. He’s feeling more and more comfortable in the offense and running routes and getting open, so we’re just going to continue utilizing his speed,” Trubisky continued. “He made some big plays today.”
Pickett likewise praised his fellow rookie.
“Obviously, when (Austin) knows what he’s doing and he plays at the speed that he has, he’s really tough to cover. He’s doing an unbelievable job,” Pickett said.
The play that drew perhaps the most noise from offensive players was a 50-yard touchdown pass on play action from Pickett to Connor Heyward during team drills.
“Connor did a great job of selling the route and coming out and getting his eyes up,” Pickett said. “Great play, great call by the coaches.”
Trubisky also had a highlight-worthy play when he found Gunner Olszewski on fourth down in the back of the end zone in a two-minute drill.
“That’s the point of the drill, to end with a score. I found Gunner. He ran a great route. We had great protection up front,” Trubisky said. “There’s just a heightened sense of urgency when we go situation to situation and it’s on us to just execute and try to win the drill. We’ve got great competition in our defense every day.”
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson took part in his second practice after signing a two-year contract extension on Thursday. Trubisky says it’s exciting to have Johnson back in the mix.
“It’s been awesome. I think you see a different pep in your step from everybody on offense with him out there,” Trubisky said. “Dude can get open. He’s a special talent, so we’re happy to have him back out here. Well-deserved for him and his new contract. We’re all so happy for him.
“He’s definitely a dynamic part of this offense. He gets open and he also opens other guys. He understands offense, he understands football and he creates big plays, so we’re happy to have him back.”
Injury updates
Minkah Fitzpatrick was removed from the non-football injury list on Thursday following a wrist injury during the offseason while Chase Claypool was back in pads at Saturday’s practice after sustaining a shoulder injury during the first week of camp. Both worked off to the side at Saturday’s practice.
“I have no real news from an injury standpoint," Tomlin said. "The guys that I’ve described as day to day, I will continue to do so. There are some guys that’ve had increased participation like Minkah and others, and it’s reasonable to expect that to continue, particularly as we push into next week and start leaning into a preseason game week.”
Cam Sutton also returned to practice following a lower body injury on Thursday. Tomlin said on Saturday that Sutton’s injury is not serious.
Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth did not practice on Saturday. Harris’ foot was stepped on during Monday’s practice and Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury last week. Both Trubisky and Pickett said they are looking forward to getting those guys back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.