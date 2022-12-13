PITTSBURGH — It’s anyone’s guess who will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they take the field in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.
With Kenny Pickett sustaining a concussion early in Sunday’s game versus the Baltimore Ravens and his status still uncertain, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal on who might start if the rookie quarterback isn’t cleared to play. Tomlin said if Pickett isn’t cleared to practice this week, reps will be split between backups Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.
“If (Pickett’s) able to work, we’ll work him,” Tomlin said. “If he’s unable to work, obviously, we’ll divvy those reps up between Mitch and Mason.”
Trubisky started the first four games of the season before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of the Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Since then, Trubisky has been the primary backup with Rudolph having yet to dress for a game this season.
Trubisky entered the Ravens game in relief of Pickett and while the offense moved the ball down the field, he threw three back-breaking interceptions in Baltimore territory with two coming inside the 25-yard line.
Tomlin stressed that the biggest factor in the quarterback equation was Pickett’s availability, or lack thereof, in practice this week – though he clarified Pickett will start if he is cleared by doctors.
“I’m taking it day by day from a quarterback decision-making standpoint,” Tomlin said. “(Pickett’s) availability day to day is such a key component of it. I’m not even looking toward the end of the week. I’m really kind of just looking at what tomorrow looks like and playing it by ear from that perspective.”
Tomlin had no further updates on Pickett’s status other than to say he remains in the concussion protocol and was being evaluated by doctors on Tuesday.
This is the second time in eight weeks Pickett has been concussed, with the rookie leaving the Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being hit by linebacker Devin White on a play-action pass midway through the third quarter.
Against the Ravens on Sunday, Pickett was injured on the Steelers’ first series of the game. Linebacker Patrick Queen burst through the A gap to get to Pickett, who was able to escape Queen’s grasp before being sacked by linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith threw Pickett down and the back of the quarterback’s helmet appeared to hit off the ground.
Pickett was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, but was back on the field for the team’s next drive before exiting the game for good.
Questions arose about why Pickett was allowed to re-enter the game at all. Tomlin explained that Pickett passed the initial tests, but further evaluation led to the quarterback being pulled from the game.
“After the first series of the game, he was evaluated by the medical experts,” Tomlin said. “He was cleared to continue. Even though we clear someone to continue, oftentimes they’re continually evaluated throughout the process of the game, and that’s what transpired. When he came off the field the next series, they continued that evaluation, and it was determined that he could not continue.”
The NFL’s concussion protocol has come under fire this season after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to continue playing in a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting his head off the ground. Tagovailoa was visibly unstable when he stood up and fell to his knees as he attempted to jog up the field, but he was not diagnosed with a concussion at the time. Four days later, Tagovailoa suffered a diagnosed concussion in a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the game strapped to a gurney.
Tagovailoa told reporters a few weeks after the injury that he didn’t remember being carted off the field.
In the wake of Tagovailoa’s injuries, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the concussion protocols.
Tomlin said he doesn’t think the fact that Pickett was initially allowed to return to play means the protocol needs to be amended again.
“Not at all,” Tomlin said. “When someone’s in the protocol, they’re evaluated by the experts. They’re either cleared to participate or not. Even when they are – which (Pickett) was – they watch them continually. As they continued to watch him, they decided to pull them and that’s the reality of it.”
Tomlin said he will defer to the medical experts in regards to Pickett practicing this week and playing against the Panthers on Sunday.
“I lean on those medical experts,” Tomlin said. “I am not (one), and so whatever they decide is what we do and there’s really not a lot of discussion there.”
INJURY
UPDATE
Though Tomlin didn’t provide much in the way of an update regarding Pickett’s status, the coach said defensive lineman Chris Wormley is out after sustaining a knee injury that requires surgery. Wormley was injured in the second half of the Ravens game and was carted off the sideline.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth was seen wearing a boot in the locker room following Sunday’s game, but the injury does not appear to be serious.
“Freiermuth, I think, is just managing the foot injury that caused him to miss a piece of time in the game,” Tomlin said. “He returned in the game and was able to finish and I would imagine that his level of participation is going to increase as we push through the week.”
