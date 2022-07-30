DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Taylor Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years.
A stroke a ahead entering the round, Pendrith birdied four of the last five holes for a 66.
Rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young (65) was four strokes back. He matched the Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 on Friday.
Stephan Jaeger was five shots back after a 65.
Patrick Cantlay, No. 4 in the world ranking, was six shots behind after a 66.
Pendrith was the second-round leader after setting the tournament 36-hole record at 15-under 129.
The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada missed nearly four months this year with a broken rib,.
The duel in Detroit seemed like match play with Pendrith and Finau taking turns pulling and falling into ties and moving ahead.
Pendrith opened with 6-foot birdie putt to take a two-shot lead. Finau pulled within a stroke on the next hole, making a 20-foot chip from the greenside rough for birdie.
“Stay hot, Tony!" a fan shouted.
Pendrith, who had his share of fans back home in Ontario, looked cool as calm as he bumped fists with two young boys as he walked to the third tee.
Finau pulled into the lead with a 15-foot putt at No. 3, then Pendrith pulled his 3-foot putt to miss an opportunity to stay ahead.
Pendrith's errant tee shot to the left on the par-5 631-yard fourth hole put him in the No. 6 greenside rough, leaving him behind several towering tees in his path to the green. He he hit a shot 104 yards to the hole, an approach within 16 feet and made the putt to restore his one-stroke lead.
Pendrith took a two-stroke lead at No. 6, making a 7-foot putt that curled in the right side.
Finau equaled Pendrith at 18 under at the turn after making birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 while Pendrith missed a 1-foot putt and make bogey on the ninth hole.
Pendrith ended up behind a tree again at No. 13, forcing him to chip back onto the fairway and leading to a bogey that dropped him him into a second-place tie with Young.
Finau took a two-shot cushion with an 8-foot birdie putt at 14.
Pendrith, who won twice on PGA Tour Canada, bounced back from his second bogey with three straight birdies to pull back into a tie with two holes to play.
Finau went ahead at 17 with a birdie, and Pendrith tied it again with a birdie on the 54th hole.
If Finau can outlast the competition to win Sunday, he will be the first to win two straight regular-season events since since Brendon Todd in 2019.
------
Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores
At North Course
Detroit
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72
3rd Round
Tony Finau 64-66-65—195
Taylor Pendrith 64-65-66—195
Cameron Young 71-63-65—199
Stephan Jaeger 67-68-65—200
Patrick Cantlay 70-65-66—201
Scott Stallings 70-65-67—202
Si Woo Kim 67-68-68—203
Taylor Moore 67-71-65—203
Russell Henley 69-65-70—204
Chris Kirk 68-69-67—204
Adam Svensson 69-68-67—204
Tyler Duncan 70-70-65—205
Charley Hoffman 67-69-69—205
Zach Johnson 67-69-69—205
Brendan Steele 69-69-67—205
Wyndham Clark 69-68-69—206
Cameron Davis 68-73-65—206
Kurt Kitayama 67-72-67—206
KK Limbhasut 70-68-68—206
J.J. Spaun 69-71-66—206
Michael Thompson 66-71-69—206
Matt Wallace 66-71-69—206
Nick Watney 67-72-67—206
Max Homa 72-68-67—207
Joohyung Kim 69-72-66—207
Henrik Norlander 67-74-66—207
Vince Whaley 68-71-68—207
Danny Willett 70-68-69—207
Cameron Champ 66-75-67—208
Stewart Cink 68-66-74—208
Jason Day 69-70-69—208
Chris Gotterup 70-71-67—208
Sung Kang 69-69-70—208
Ben Martin 69-71-68—208
Troy Merritt 68-72-68—208
Patrick Rodgers 69-71-68—208
Sam Ryder 67-69-72—208
Sahith Theegala 68-67-73—208
Richy Werenski 70-66-72—208
Keegan Bradley 72-69-68—209
Wesley Bryan 70-70-69—209
Hayden Buckley 72-68-69—209
Lee Hodges 66-66-77—209
Justin Lower 67-69-73—209
Webb Simpson 66-73-70—209
Roger Sloan 70-69-70—209
Kevin Streelman 71-69-69—209
Callum Tarren 67-69-73—209
Bo Van Pelt 70-70-69—209
Austin Cook 69-69-72—210
Bo Hoag 71-68-71—210
John Huh 67-69-74—210
Russell Knox 71-70-69—210
Nate Lashley 68-73-69—210
Trey Mullinax 71-70-69—210
Seth Reeves 71-67-72—210
Austin Smotherman 68-68-74—210
Brandon Wu 69-69-72—210
Will Zalatoris 70-71-69—210
Ryan Brehm 69-70-72—211
Adam Hadwin 70-69-72—211
David Lingmerth 71-70-70—211
David Lipsky 67-74-70—211
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-71-74—212
Jhonattan Vegas 68-71-73—212
Beau Hossler 71-70-72—213
Peter Malnati 71-70-72—213
Chris Naegel 68-73-72—213
Doc Redman 69-71-73—213
Rory Sabbatini 69-72-72—213
Adam Scott 69-66-78—213
Cameron Tringale 71-69-73—213
Luke Donald 70-70-74—214
Patton Kizzire 71-69-74—214
William McGirt 71-70-74—215
