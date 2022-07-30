DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Taylor Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years.

A stroke a ahead entering the round, Pendrith birdied four of the last five holes for a 66.

Rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young (65) was four strokes back. He matched the Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 on Friday.

Stephan Jaeger was five shots back after a 65.

Patrick Cantlay, No. 4 in the world ranking, was six shots behind after a 66.

Pendrith was the second-round leader after setting the tournament 36-hole record at 15-under 129.

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada missed nearly four months this year with a broken rib,.

The duel in Detroit seemed like match play with Pendrith and Finau taking turns pulling and falling into ties and moving ahead.

Pendrith opened with 6-foot birdie putt to take a two-shot lead. Finau pulled within a stroke on the next hole, making a 20-foot chip from the greenside rough for birdie.

“Stay hot, Tony!" a fan shouted.

Pendrith, who had his share of fans back home in Ontario, looked cool as calm as he bumped fists with two young boys as he walked to the third tee.

Finau pulled into the lead with a 15-foot putt at No. 3, then Pendrith pulled his 3-foot putt to miss an opportunity to stay ahead.

Pendrith's errant tee shot to the left on the par-5 631-yard fourth hole put him in the No. 6 greenside rough, leaving him behind several towering tees in his path to the green. He he hit a shot 104 yards to the hole, an approach within 16 feet and made the putt to restore his one-stroke lead.

Pendrith took a two-stroke lead at No. 6, making a 7-foot putt that curled in the right side.

Finau equaled Pendrith at 18 under at the turn after making birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 while Pendrith missed a 1-foot putt and make bogey on the ninth hole.

Pendrith ended up behind a tree again at No. 13, forcing him to chip back onto the fairway and leading to a bogey that dropped him him into a second-place tie with Young.

Finau took a two-shot cushion with an 8-foot birdie putt at 14.

Pendrith, who won twice on PGA Tour Canada, bounced back from his second bogey with three straight birdies to pull back into a tie with two holes to play.

Finau went ahead at 17 with a birdie, and Pendrith tied it again with a birdie on the 54th hole.

If Finau can outlast the competition to win Sunday, he will be the first to win two straight regular-season events since since Brendon Todd in 2019.

------

Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

At North Course

Detroit

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72

3rd Round

Tony Finau 64-66-65—195

Taylor Pendrith 64-65-66—195

Cameron Young 71-63-65—199

Stephan Jaeger 67-68-65—200

Patrick Cantlay 70-65-66—201

Scott Stallings 70-65-67—202

Si Woo Kim 67-68-68—203

Taylor Moore 67-71-65—203

Russell Henley 69-65-70—204

Chris Kirk 68-69-67—204

Adam Svensson 69-68-67—204

Tyler Duncan 70-70-65—205

Charley Hoffman 67-69-69—205

Zach Johnson 67-69-69—205

Brendan Steele 69-69-67—205

Wyndham Clark 69-68-69—206

Cameron Davis 68-73-65—206

Kurt Kitayama 67-72-67—206

KK Limbhasut 70-68-68—206

J.J. Spaun 69-71-66—206

Michael Thompson 66-71-69—206

Matt Wallace 66-71-69—206

Nick Watney 67-72-67—206

Max Homa 72-68-67—207

Joohyung Kim 69-72-66—207

Henrik Norlander 67-74-66—207

Vince Whaley 68-71-68—207

Danny Willett 70-68-69—207

Cameron Champ 66-75-67—208

Stewart Cink 68-66-74—208

Jason Day 69-70-69—208

Chris Gotterup 70-71-67—208

Sung Kang 69-69-70—208

Ben Martin 69-71-68—208

Troy Merritt 68-72-68—208

Patrick Rodgers 69-71-68—208

Sam Ryder 67-69-72—208

Sahith Theegala 68-67-73—208

Richy Werenski 70-66-72—208

Keegan Bradley 72-69-68—209

Wesley Bryan 70-70-69—209

Hayden Buckley 72-68-69—209

Lee Hodges 66-66-77—209

Justin Lower 67-69-73—209

Webb Simpson 66-73-70—209

Roger Sloan 70-69-70—209

Kevin Streelman 71-69-69—209

Callum Tarren 67-69-73—209

Bo Van Pelt 70-70-69—209

Austin Cook 69-69-72—210

Bo Hoag 71-68-71—210

John Huh 67-69-74—210

Russell Knox 71-70-69—210

Nate Lashley 68-73-69—210

Trey Mullinax 71-70-69—210

Seth Reeves 71-67-72—210

Austin Smotherman 68-68-74—210

Brandon Wu 69-69-72—210

Will Zalatoris 70-71-69—210

Ryan Brehm 69-70-72—211

Adam Hadwin 70-69-72—211

David Lingmerth 71-70-70—211

David Lipsky 67-74-70—211

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-71-74—212

Jhonattan Vegas 68-71-73—212

Beau Hossler 71-70-72—213

Peter Malnati 71-70-72—213

Chris Naegel 68-73-72—213

Doc Redman 69-71-73—213

Rory Sabbatini 69-72-72—213

Adam Scott 69-66-78—213

Cameron Tringale 71-69-73—213

Luke Donald 70-70-74—214

Patton Kizzire 71-69-74—214

William McGirt 71-70-74—215

