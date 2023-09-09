ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the slow-starting Bulldogs to a 45-3 victory over Ball State on Saturday.
The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter, but Georgia (2-0) finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period against the overmatched Cardinals (0-2).
The 5-foot-8 Mews, quickly becoming one of Georgia’s most exciting weapons, took a punt at his own 31, shook off a couple of would-be tacklers, weaved past another defender and found a wall of blockers down the sideline.
Mews also had a 47-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Georgia botched that opportunity when Peyton Woodring missed a chip-shot field goal from 28 yards.
There was a bit of grumbling in the stands when Georgia’s offense, led by new starting quarterback Carson Beck, began sluggishly for the second week in a row.
No. 2 MICHIGAN 35, UNLV 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more scoring passes to Roman Wilson to help Michigan rout UNLV.
The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules.
That didn’t slow them down.
The Rebels (0-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.
No. 11 TEXAS 34, No. 3 ALABAMA 24
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention.
The Longhorns (2-0) delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited because of a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.
It didn’t come without a fight from the Crimson Tide (1-1), which has now seen three games slip away late in the past two seasons. Alabama had its 21-game home winning streak snapped along with a 57-game regular-season binge against nonconference teams dating to Nick Saban’s debut season, 2007.
No. 5 OHIO STATE 35, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and Ohio State blew past Youngstown State.
McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores.
Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win. He finished with seven catches for 160 yards — all in the first half.
No. 7 PENN STATE 63, DELAWARE 7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - -Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and Penn State’s defense was nearly perfect as the Nittany Lions defeated Delaware.
Kaytron Allen ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula each scored on second-half runs for the Nittany Lions who dominated their FCS counterparts.
Penn State (2-0) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. All of Singleton’s and Allen’s scores came inside five yards and ended long drives that wore the Blue Hens (1-1) down.
Singleton scored on a 2-yard run on the opening drive and Allen made it 14-0 with a 4-yard run. Singleton scored twice more in the second quarter before Allar hit tight end Tyler Warren with a short touchdown pass that gave Penn State a 35-7 halftime lead.
No. 8 WASHINGTON 43, TULSA 10
SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both ran for touchdowns on reverses and Washington cruised past Tulsa.
Washington (2-0) warmed up for next week’s big nonconference game at Michigan State with another big game from its star quarterback, but an overall performance by the Huskies that was sloppy at times.
Penix was 28 of 38 for 409 yards. He completed passes to 10 receivers, with Jalen McMillan having the biggest game with eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
But some of the crisp execution that highlighted Washington’s season-opening rout of Boise State last week was missing even if the Huskies were never threatened in rolling to their ninth straight win dating to last season.
Even with the occasional sloppiness, Washington’s talent was simply too much for the Golden Hurricane (1-1) to hang with.
No. 9 TENNESSEE 30, AUSTIN PEAY 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay.
The Volunteers (2-0) won their 10th straight at home as they prepare for their Southeastern Conference opener next week at Florida. The Governors fell to 0-2.
Milton broke a 6-6 tie with 15 seconds left in the first half with the 6-yard scoring run. Then, 1:30 into the second, Milton hit Keaton for some breathing room.
Austin Peay played a wide-open, up-tempo, free-wheeling game. The Governors converted on fourth down three times in the first half — twice with runs, one of them a 45-yard burst by quarterback Mike DiLiello — and once by penalty.
No. 10 NOTRE DAME 45, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 24
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Audric Estime ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after an extended weather delay and Sam Hartman threw for four scores to help Notre Dame beat North Carolina State.
Estime ran for 134 yards and two scores, including a 7-yard run through traffic with 10:42 left that put the Fighting Irish (3-0) in firm control. Notre Dame has now won 29 straight regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference teams in its scheduling partnership with the conference as a football independent but a member in all other league sports.
For Hartman, the sixth-year passer who transferred from Wake Forest, it was a familiar foe, too. The Demon Deacons were every-year instate opponents for the Wolfpack in the ACC’s former divisional format, and Hartman was 0-2 in Raleigh — including last November while taking four sacks.
No. 12 UTAH 20, BAYLOR 13
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaylon Glover scored on an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left for Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes, and the Utes escaped Baylor in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.
Utah’s winning drive was set up at the Baylor 29 after Cole Bishop’s interception on a pass Sawyer Robertson threw under pressure.
The Utes (2-0) had tied the game at 13 with 1:59 left when redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson scored on a 7-yard draw. That capped an 88-yard drive on which he had 20 yards rushing and completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards.
Baylor (0-2) had one more chance to tie the game, with one second left after Robertson’s 47-yard pass to Hal Presley to the Utah 22. But the final pass into the end zone was incomplete.
No. 15 KANSAS STATE 42, TROY 13
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as Kansas State defeated Troy.
Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.
Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.
No. 20 MISSISSIPPI 37, No. 24 TULANE 20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaxson Dart accounted for 308 yards and passed for two touchdowns and Mississippi pulled away to beat Tulane as injured Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt watched from the sideline.
Caden Davis kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give Ole Miss (2-0) a 10-point lead with 1:53 left, and defensive end Jared Ivey picked up a fumble caused by Khari Coleman’s sack and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.
After Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday that Pratt was “fine,” the coach elected to start backup Kai Horton. Pratt, who had taken a big hit at the end of a 37-17 victory over South Alabama the previous weekend was wearing shorts with a protective sleeve on his left knee when he appeared on the sideline.
Still, Tulane (1-1) took a 10-point lead in the first half, after falling behind early in the fourth, was on the edge of tying field goal range. But Fritz elected to run an offensive play on fourth and 2 from the 31 and Horton was forced out of bounds just short.
No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 40, APPALACHIAN STATE 34, OT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye’s 13-yard run in the second overtime helped rescue North Carolina and the Tar Heels’ defense made it hold up in a win overtime Appalachian State.
Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the 17-yard run that allowed the Tar Heels (2-0) to pull even in the first overtime.
Nate Noel ran 7 yards for a touchdown on the first overtime possession for Appalachian State (1-1), finishing with 127 yards on 26 carries.
Ryan Coe kicked two field goals for North Carolina, but he missed from 39 yards away on the last play of regulation.
No. 18 OKLAHOMA 28, SMU 11
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and Oklahoma clawed out a win over SMU.
Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners (2-0), and linebacker Danny Stutsman anchored a steady defense with 17 tackles and a sack.
Preston Stone passed for 250 yards, Jaylan Knighton had 103 yards from scrimmage and Jake Bailey had seven catches for 73 yards for SMU (1-1).
No. 21 DUKE 42, LAFAYETTE 7
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores, helping Duke beat Lafayette to cap a short week following its season-opening upset of Clemson.
Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. That staked the Blue Devils (2-0) to a 21-7 halftime lead, then he cracked the 100-yard mark on his first touch of the third quarter amid a heavy downpour that followed the teams out of the break.
Duke was playing five days after the 28-7 win against the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite and then-No. 9 Tigers. That game ended with fans charging to midfield to celebrate the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent in 34 years, then had the Blue Devils entering the AP Top 25 the next afternoon for the first time in five years.
No. 22 COLORADO 36, NEBRASKA 14
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.
After Coach Prime’s team was the story of Week 1 with an upset of TCU, the Buffs showed it was no fluke.
Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.
The Buffaloes (2-0) needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers (0-2) by a 454-341 margin.
MIAMI 48, No. 23 TEXAS A&M 33
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat Texas A&M.
Smith caught kick near Miami’s end zone and burst forward, untouched, for the Hurricanes’ longest score of the young year. He celebrated only briefly on the sideline, then scampered back onto the field for kickoff coverage.
The play gave the Hurricanes (2-0) an eight-point lead in the third quarter, and they built on that. It was a stark turnaround after Texas A&M (1-1) jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead.
Van Dyke had two touchdown passes of 3 yards, as well as 52-, 11- and 64-yard scores. He finished with 374 yards passing to bring his season total to 575 — an impressive start after he struggled last year.
No. 25 CLEMSON 66, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 17
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns as he and Clemson rallied from a mistake-filled first half to roll past Charleston Southern.
Antonio Williams had touchdown grabs of 10 and 5 yards while Phil Mafah ran for two short touchdowns as the Tigers (1-1) improved to 38-0 all-time against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Tigers and their sophomore passer bounced back from an opening-week meltdown, losing 28-7 at No. 21 Duke. But miscues and poor execution from that game were on display the first two quarters here.
A fumble by Klubnik deep in Clemson territory led to Charleston Southern’s first touchdown. A series later, Klubnik’s throwaway was picked off by cornerback Leon Thomas, who went 67 yards for a score to put the Buccaneers (1-1) up 14-7 before a stunned Death Valley crowd.
