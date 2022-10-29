STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack to set up No. 2 Ohio State for a touchdown and then had a pick-6 for the Buckeyes, who scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to erase a deficit and beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31 on Saturday.
C.J. Stroud found his groove for Ohio State in the fourth and finished with 354 yards passing as the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak in the rivalry to six in a row — none by more than 13 points.
The Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) went up 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter on a tough 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen on fourth down.
Ohio State outscored Penn State 28-3 the rest of the way. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, but committed four turnovers.
NO. 22 KANSAS STATE 48, NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009.
Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards. A late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992.
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter. The star quarterback did not return to the game.
Kansas State scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and finished with 495 yards of total offense. Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2), which had been the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, was held to just 217 yards.
The Cowboys’ most lopsided loss in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy was also their first shutout loss to anyone since Nov. 28, 2009, when they lost 27-0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.
NO. 1 GEORGIA 42, FLORIDA 20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and Georgia pulled away following a second-half scare to win in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”
The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.
But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.
Stetson Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Amari Burney.
Edwards finished with 106 yards rushing and McIntosh added 90 on the ground as Georgia finished with 555 total yards.
NO. 7 TCU 41, WEST VIRGINIA 31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes, Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score and TCU used big plays on offense to stay undefeated.
The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like they did in their two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead and that held up.
But West Virginia (3-5, 1-4), which was coming off a season-low 282 yards of offense in a lopsided loss at last week at Texas Tech, gave the Horned Frogs a fight.
JT Daniels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Reese Smith with 4:12 left to cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 34-31. TCU recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Duggan was intercepted by Malachi Ruffin at the West Virginia 16, giving the Mountaineers another chance. West Virginia was forced to punt, and Duggan found Savion Williams with a 29-yard scoring toss on fourth down with 20 seconds left.
NO. 8 OREGON 42, CAL 24
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead Oregon to its seventh straight win.
Nix threw for 412 of the Ducks’ 586 yards, the most against the Golden Bears in six seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.
The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than seven minutes of game time spanning halftime and rolled to another win.
Jack Plummer threw for 214 yards and one TD for Cal (3-5, 1-4), which lost its fourth straight game. The Bears have lost 22 of their last 23 games against teams ranked in the top 10.
Oregon scored three TDs in the second quarter to take charge of the game. Nix ran it in from the 4 on the opening play of the quarter.
LOUISVILLE 48, NO. 10 WAKE FOREST 21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Fueled by an opportunistic defense, Louisville used a 35-point third quarter to take control.
The Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) forced eight turnovers, all of which came in the second half. Louisville forced six turnovers in the third quarter as coach Scott Satterfield took his first win against a Top 10 team.
Kei’Trel Clark’s 46-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Louisville a 20-14 lead 47 seconds into the second half. The period ended with a 90-yard pick six by Quincy Riley to provide Louisville with a 34-point lead.
Quarterback Sam Hartman completed 20 of 35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown while throwing three picks for the Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2).
Louisville’s Tiyon Evans ran for 106 yards on 11 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown.
NOTRE DAME 41, NO. 16 SYRACUSE 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally.
Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with two losses and has 26 consecutive regular-season wins against ACC opponents. The Fighting Irish have played their best football on the road, including a 45-32 win at No. 21 North Carolina.
Logan Diggs scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas with 17 seconds left in the second period. Pyne was 9 of 19 passing for 116 yards.
Syracuse (6-2) star tailback Sean Tucker finished with 60 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to pull Syracuse within 24-17.
Starting Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader left in the third quarter after completing 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II. Babers said in a TV interview at halftime that Shrader was injured but didn’t specify.
NO. 17 ILLINOIS 26, NEBRASKA 9
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 149 yards and scored on consecutive series in the second quarter to help Illinois take charge.
The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers for the third year in a row. They won a sixth straight game for the first time since 2011 and secured their first winning regular-season record since 2007.
Nebraska (3-5, 2-3) lost quarterback Casey Thompson to an injury in the second quarter. The Cornhuskers committed four turnovers and lost their 20th straight against a Top 25 opponent.
Illinois’ Tommy DeVito was 20 of 22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His 91% completion rate was a Memorial Stadium record for visiting quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts.
The Illini’s top-ranked defense held Nebraska to 29 yards on 20 plays in the second half and 248 for the game, the fewest by the Huskers since they finished with the same number against Michigan State in 2018.
Brown, the national rushing leader, extended his school-record streak of games with at least 100 yards to nine.
UCF 25, NO. 20 CINCINNATI 21
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF’s RJ Harvey scored the winning 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining.
His TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by backup quarterback Mikey Keene, who went 4-for-4 for 57 yards on the drive.
Harvey's game winner came after Cincinnati (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) took the lead on Ryan Montgomery's 39-yard touchdown run with 3:04 remaining. The Bearcats added the 2-point conversion on Ben Bryant’s pass to Tyler Scott to go up 21-18.
UCF (6-2, 3-1) took a 10-6 lead into halftime on the strength of a 26-yard touchdown run by Harvey. The Knights added a safety in the third quarter when Josh Celiscar sacked Bryant in the end zone.
Harvey had 18 carries for 84 yards for UCF. The Knights finished with 258 yards on the ground and 247 through the air.
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was 7 of 11 for 71 yards when he was knocked out of the game late in the first half. He also rushed for 31 yards.
Cincinnati had won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Arkansas. Bryant passed for 298 yards and a touchdown, and Montgomery had a team-high 40 yards rushing on three carries.
MISSOURI 23, NO. 25 SOUTH CAROLINA 10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives as Missouri built a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight win in the series.
Missouri’s Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards while the Tigers’ defense had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and held the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) to 203 total yards.
Missouri beat a ranked opponent for the first time since its 45-41 win over No. 17 LSU on Oct. 10, 2020. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) won their second straight after starting league play 0-3.
Missouri ended South Carolina’s four-game win streak, and the Gamecocks likely will drop out of the Top 25 after getting in this past week for the first time in four years.
The Gamecocks scored their fewest since losing to No. 1 Georgia 48-7 on Sept. 17. Quarterback Spencer Rattler scored the team’s lone touchdown on a 7-yard run right before halftime. Tailback MarShawn Lloyd was held to just 30 yards on seven attempts.
