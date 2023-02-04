BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 6 Virginia 74-68 on Saturday, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak.
Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line as Virginia Tech never trailed.
Justin Mutts added 17 points for the Hokies, who shot 50% from the floor for the fourth straight game.
Jayden Gardner’s 20 points led Virginia (17-4, 9-3), which saw its usually stingy defense struggle.
NO. 2 TENNESSEE 46, NO. 25 AUBURN 43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead Tennessee past Auburn in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed.
The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. They were recovering from a Wednesday loss to Florida in which they shot 28%.
The Tigers (17-6, 7-3) were led by Johni Broome with 11 points and K.D. Johnson off the bench with 10 points. LSU managed only 24% from the field and 11% from the 3-point line.
NO. 13 IOWA STATE 68, NO. 8 KANSAS 53
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 15 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones' win over Kansas.
Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.
Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.
The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint.
NO. 11 BAYLOR 89, TEXAS TECH 62
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and Baylor beat Texas Tech.
Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12). Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists.
De’Vion Harmon had 20 points and Jaylon Tyson had 19 for Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9).
NO. 14 MARQUETTE 60, BUTLER 52
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists in Marquette's win over Butler for its fifth consecutive victory.
Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied for first place in the conference standings with No. 16 Xavier.
Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius added 15 for Butler (11-13, 3-10).
OKLAHOMA STATE 79, NO. 15 TCU 73
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat a depleted TCU squad.
Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12). The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA tournament berth.
Emanuel Miller led TCU (17-6, 6-4) with 17 points and Shahada Wells had 14. The Horned Frogs have struggled since their leading scorer, Mike Miles Jr., suffered a hyperextended right knee last Saturday early during a loss to Mississippi State. TCU also was minus injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr.
NO. 24 UCONN 68, GEORGETOWN 62
WASHINGTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers to give UConn a win over last-place Georgetown.
Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.
Brandon Murray’s three-point play with 4:42 left put the Hoyas on top at 61-60 for their first lead since 16:16 in the first half. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12), who have lost six straight games to UConn.
Note: This will be updated as Top 25 games wrap up today.
