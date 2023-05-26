Colonial Golf

Harry Hall tees off on the 11th hole during Friday's second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

 AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Harris English quipped to his caddie that no one is beating him at Colonial's par-3 eighth hole, which is true after he followed his birdie in the opening round with a hole-in-one Friday. There is only one player ahead of him on the overall leaderboard.

PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall from England maintained the solo lead through 36 holes at 12-under 128, making a spectacular save from the sand at that same par 3, for a three-stroke lead over English. After opening with an 8-under 62, Hall had four consecutive birdies midway through his second-round 66.

Hall's birdie streak ended with a bogey at the par-4 third, his 12th of the day, when he missed the fairway and then came up short of the green before a two-putt from 9 feet.

In the final group of the day, Hall's tee shot at No. 8 plugged into the side of the deep bunker fronting the green.

“I could only see two dimples,” he said.

After knocking the ball loose but failing to get it out of the sand on his first attempt, Hall saved par by popping it out on the next try. The ball landed at the edge of the green and rolled into the cup.

“When it went back into the bunker, it wasn’t too much of a bad, a hard shot," Hall said. “I just played it like a normal shot and tried to get it high and spin it as quick as possible, and I did just that.”

English’s ace at the 170-yard eighth was part of his bogey-free 66.

“Hard 9 ... pushed it about 4 or 5 yards right of where I was aiming, but it’s a good thing that hole got in the way,” English said. “Just one of those shots where I struck it pure, right at the flag.”

His third hole-in-one on the PGA Tour was the first at Colonial’s No. 8 hole since Jim Furyk in 2011.

English was a stroke ahead of Emiliano Grillo, who shot a round-best 65 to get to 8 under. Adam Schnek (67), Byeong Hun An (66) and Robby Shelton (67) were tied for fourth.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and Colonial runner-up in a playoff last year, had his second consecutive round of 67 and was tied for seventh at 6-under 134. Justin Rose, whose 11 PGA Tour wins include Colonial five years ago, was tied for ninth at 5 under after as bogey-free 66.

Jordan Spieth, still dealing with a sore left wrist, shot 72 both days to miss the cut. The 11th-ranked player had three bogeys and a birdie over his last four holes.

Michael Block, the 46-year-old club pro from California who became a sensation for everyday golfers by tying for 15th Sunday in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, was last in the 120-player Colonial field at 15-over 155. After his opening 81, he was seven strokes better with a 74 that included back-to-back birdies midway through the round.

It was an exhausting span for Block, who hit only 11 of 28 fairways over two rounds, but was still mingling with fans — signing autographs and taking photos — hours after his final putt before flying home.

Other than the hole-in-one, it was just a steady round for four-time PGA Tour winner English, who had a third-place finish earlier this month at the Wells Fargo Championship. He hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.

“When I did get in trouble off the tee or around the green, I got up and down. Made a really nice par on No. 9,” English said. “I had a lot of seemed like 15 or 20-footers and didn’t make much. ... But as long as I keep that ball-striking going and keep giving myself chances, then some good things will happen this weekend.”

Coming off the hole-in-one, English drove into the right rough at No. 9 and then into a greenside bunker before blasting to 6 feet and made the par-saving putt. His only birdie on the back nine was the 12th, when he made a 17-footer off the fringe.

Grillo, the 30-year-old from Argentina, was even on the round before making the turn with a birdie from a greenside bunker at the 389-yard 10th. That was the first of five backside birdies, including long putts on both par 3s — from 19 foot at No. 13, and nearly 38 feet at the 16th — before an approach to 7 feet at No. 18.

“It’s a lot of different clubs off the tee. Got to keep it in the fairway, got to keep it on the green. I would think that’s my strong part of the game,” Grillo said. “I was lucky enough to make a few good putts on the back nine. So happy to finish with a great shot on 18, and a good putt."

––––––

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.7 million

Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70

2nd Round

Harry Hall62-66—128

Harris English65-66—131

Emiliano Grillo67-65—132

Byeong Hun An67-66—133

Adam Schenk66-67—133

Robby Shelton66-67—133

Andrew Novak68-66—134

Scottie Scheffler67-67—134

Austin Eckroat69-66—135

Justin Rose69-66—135

Carson Young69-66—135

Ben Griffin67-69—136

Lee Hodges69-67—136

Max Homa67-69—136

David Lipsky67-69—136

Peter Malnati69-67—136

Andrew Putnam66-70—136

Chez Reavie67-69—136

Akshay Bhatia69-68—137

Sam Burns67-70—137

Si Woo Kim67-70—137

Kyoung-Hoon Lee68-69—137

Alex Noren68-69—137

Scott Piercy69-68—137

Chad Ramey68-69—137

Sam Stevens71-66—137

Kevin Streelman68-69—137

Chr. Bezuidenhout70-68—138

Thomas Detry70-68—138

Ryan Fox67-71—138

Cody Gribble70-68—138

Mark Hubbard69-69—138

Michael Kim67-71—138

Patton Kizzire69-69—138

Min Woo Lee67-71—138

Justin Lower70-68—138

Ben Martin69-69—138

Justin Suh68-70—138

Erik Compton69-70—139

Zecheng Dou70-69—139

Rickie Fowler68-71—139

Will Gordon71-68—139

Brian Harman70-69—139

Russell Henley68-71—139

Kramer Hickok70-69—139

Viktor Hovland71-68—139

Matthew NeSmith70-69—139

Aaron Rai71-68—139

Patrick Rodgers72-67—139

J.J. Spaun70-69—139

Luke Donald71-69—140

Tom Hoge66-74—140

Luke List70-70—140

Collin Morikawa73-67—140

Austin Smotherman67-73—140

Sepp Straka69-71—140

Brendon Todd69-71—140

Jimmy Walker73-67—140

Aaron Baddeley70-71—141

Cameron Champ70-71—141

Joel Dahmen72-69—141

Paul Haley73-68—141

Nick Hardy72-69—141

Billy Horschel67-74—141

Beau Hossler72-69—141

Stephan Jaeger72-69—141

Kurt Kitayama70-71—141

Russell Knox69-72—141

Maverick McNealy71-70—141

Vincent Norrman70-71—141

Matthias Schwab69-72—141

Alex Smalley70-71—141

Missed Cut

Tyson Alexander72-70—142

Cameron Davis68-74—142

Tony Finau72-70—142

Tommy Fleetwood70-72—142

Dylan Frittelli67-75—142

Sungjae Im72-70—142

Nate Lashley68-74—142

Adam Long72-70—142

Denny McCarthy71-71—142

Ryan Palmer72-70—142

Joseph Bramlett73-70—143

Hayden Buckley73-70—143

Eric Cole69-74—143

Pierceson Coody71-72—143

Lucas Herbert70-73—143

Troy Merritt68-75—143

Davis Riley71-72—143

Ben Taylor71-72—143

Matt Wallace71-72—143

Kyle Westmoreland73-70—143

Cole Hammer72-72—144

Taylor Moore69-75—144

Sam Ryder74-70—144

Jordan Spieth72-72—144

Nick Taylor71-73—144

Danny Willett73-71—144

MJ Daffue73-72—145

Harrison Endycott74-71—145

Chris Kirk72-73—145

Scott Stallings71-74—145

Dylan Wu72-73—145

Tyler Duncan75-71—146

J.T. Poston75-71—146

Greyson Sigg74-72—146

Kevin Tway74-72—146

Richy Werenski71-75—146

Seonghyeon Kim75-72—147

Kevin Kisner74-73—147

Callum Tarren69-78—147

Garrick Higgo73-75—148

Henrik Norlander76-72—148

Rory Sabbatini77-71—148

Erik Van Rooyen76-72—148

Zac Blair73-76—149

Zach Johnson75-74—149

David Lingmerth75-74—149

Harry Higgs75-77—152

Michael Block81-74—155

Tags

Trending Video