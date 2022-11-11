PITTSBURGH — The atmosphere in the Oakland Zoo was electric, but the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl on the basketball court didn’t go Pitt’s way, as the Panthers fell 81-56 to West Virginia Friday at the Petersen Events Center.
Jeff Capel tipped his cap to the Mountaineers’ defense.
“They’re really good in chaos and they create chaos with their defense,” the Pitt coach said following the game. “We turned it over, we didn’t display the poise that’s necessary to have the chance to win against a team like that, the way they defend.”
The Panthers held a 15-10 lead at the under-16 timeout in the first half, but the edge quickly evaporated.
“I thought we started making some plays, stronger with the basketball and when we did that, we got a bit of a lead. I thought they made it even more chaotic and we didn’t handle that well,” Capel said.
Guard Greg Elliott, a transfer from Marquette, scored 12 points in the first six minutes of the game — nine came on 3-pointers and three came on free throws — before being held scoreless the rest of the game. He said the Mountaineers made defensive adjustments after his early dominance.
“West Virginia did a good job of locating me in transition and in our half-court sets. There wasn’t too many times I was left as open as I was to start the game,” Elliott said.
Another problem for Pitt was the lack of talk, something Capel preaches.
“We wasn’t talking,” Elliott said. “We didn’t talk for 40 minutes, honestly. That was the only thing our team had done a great job of, talking offensively and defensively, and today we did not do that at all, and you see the result.”
The Panthers got into foul trouble in the first half. Blake Hinson, who scored 20-plus points in both of Pitt’s exhibition games and the opener against Tennessee-Martin, spent much of the first half on the bench after picking up two fouls. Starting guard Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings both got into foul trouble; Cummings fouled out with 7:39 remaining in the game.
Capel said Cummings being foul trouble was a game-changer.
“It changed everything,” Capel said. “With the way the game was being called, I didn’t want to put guys in. We ran the risk – Nelly had three at halftime, I contemplated, ‘Do I start him the second half?’ I did, he picked up four right away and so it was chaotic. We didn’t handle it well.”
West Virginia’s Joe Touissaint came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points. Erik Stevenson added 16. Mohamed Wague came off the bench and was a perfect 5-for-5 shooting and 1 of 1 from the stripe to total 11 points. Wague also led the Mountaineers with four rebounds. Emmitt Matthews notched 10 points.
Burton led Pitt with 16 points and seven boards. Elliott scored 12. Cummings added eight points and three assists. Nate Santos scored seven, while Hinson was held to just five points.
The Panthers were again without big man John Hugley and wing Will Jeffress. Hugley was the team’s leading scorer a year ago, missed his second game after sustaining a knee injury in practice on Sept. 30. He’s been cleared for non-contact workouts. Capel said after the game that Hugley could be available for Wednesday’s game against Michigan in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, depending on how his knee responds in practice early next week.
Elliott commended the home crowd on Friday and wishes Pitt could have been victorious.
“The atmosphere was crazy. It was a great crowd to play in front of,” Elliott said. “That result is not representative of our team. I don’t want the Oakland Zoo to feel like they didn’t show up and do their thing tonight, because they definitely did. We’re going to make up for that.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers.
––––––
WEST VIRGINIA 81, PITT 56
WEST VIRGINIA (2-0)
Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Matthews 4-7 0-0 10, Ke.Johnson 2-7 2-2 7, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, E.Stevenson 7-12 0-0 16, Toussaint 5-11 7-9 18, Mitchell 3-5 1-3 8, Wague 5-5 1-1 11, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-19 81.
PITT (1-1)
Federiko 2-2 1-3 5, Burton 5-8 6-7 16, Cummings 4-7 0-0 8, Elliott 3-8 3-3 12, Hinson 2-9 0-0 5, Santos 3-7 0-1 7, Sibande 0-2 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 1-2 1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 19-45 13-18 56.
Halftime–West Virginia 47-36. 3-Point Goals–West Virginia 8-21 (Matthews 2-4, E.Stevenson 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Ke.Johnson 1-3, Toussaint 1-5), Pitt 5-23 (Elliott 3-7, Santos 1-3, Hinson 1-6, Cummings 0-1, Burton 0-2, J.Diaz Graham 0-2, Sibande 0-2). Fouled Out–Cummings. Rebounds–West Virginia 26 (Mitchell 6), Pitt 26 (Burton, Santos 7). Assists–West Virginia 14 (Toussaint 5), Pitt 7 (Cummings 3). Total Fouls–West Virginia 19, Pitt 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.