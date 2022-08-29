PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first regular-season game in less than two weeks when they travel to Cincinnati to face the reigning AFC champions and Mike Tomlin is staying mum on who his starting quarterback will be on Sept. 11.
“I might, but you guys aren’t going to have it today,” Tomlin said when asked if he had a starting quarterback following the team’s 19-9 victory over the Detroit Lions in their third and final preseason game on Sunday.
“We’re not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance,” Tomlin added. “We’ll go through our proper, professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game. We’ll meet with our front office people. We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk internally. We’ll talk external possibilities. We’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year and we’ll disclose to you at our leisure.”
While Tomlin won’t name a starter yet, it seems a mere formality that Mitch Trubisky will be the one under center against the Bengals.
Trubisky has only taken game reps with the first team, and he started all three preseason games. His performance against the Lions was the most impressive he has looked during the preseason, finishing the game 15 of 19 for 160 yards, a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 119.3.
Trubisky played the entirety of the first half and led a six-play, 92-yard touchdown drive in 80 seconds just before halftime. On that drive, Trubisky completed 7 of 9 passes for 90 yards, including back-to-back passes of 22 yards to George Pickens and 32 yards to Pat Freiermuth that got the Steelers into the red zone.
While it seems certain Trubisky will be the starter when all is said and done, a case can still be made for former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Pickett had his worst showing of his short NFL career on Sunday, but he still threw just four incompletions and completed 71% of his passes. He came out to start the second half and played a little more than a quarter. Pickett played with the second team and finished the day 10 of 14 for 90 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and an 88.4 quarterback rating.
“I was ready to play whenever,” Pickett said when asked if he was hoping to get some reps with the first team against the Lions. “You can’t get caught up thinking about that, I think. I was coming in to play four quarters, honestly. I was ready for whatever they were going to give me.
“I’m happy I got what I got, and we did what we did.”
There are pros and cons to both Trubisky and Pickett being the starter.
Trubisky is a veteran, having started 50 NFL games in his career. He’s a bit more mobile than Pickett, which is a plus behind the Steelers’ offensive line, whose woes are well-documented. If Trubisky falters at any point, no one would fault the Steelers for then handing the reins to their first-round rookie quarterback.
However, Trubisky has not looked quite as sharp as Pickett has on the field during preseason. Aside from the two-minute drive at the end of the first half against the Lions, Trubisky has not wowed in the way Pickett has.
Pickett has also looked more at ease, regardless of whether he’s playing behind the first- or second-team offensive line and he held his own against some of Jacksonville’s starting defensive linemen in the second preseason game. Pickett has been very accurate, and his ball placement has been on the money for the most part. He’s exhibited an ability to quickly read defenses and has shown veteran-like anticipation. Pickett has been so poised and calm on the field, even with defenders in his face, that veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson even remarked on it after the second preseason game in Jacksonville.
“He showed poise,” Johnson said. “He showed that he was comfortable in the pocket. He took a few hits, but he was able to bounce back and get us going. Everyone respects him in the huddle.”
Trubisky has looked a little shakier in the face of pressure, often on the move soon after the ball is snapped.
However, it has been pointed out time and again that the Steelers may be thinking long term rather than short term with Pickett. The offensive line has been subpar to say the least, and the Steelers may not be willing to put a rookie quarterback who they drafted in the first round into the fire behind one of the worst-ranked units in the league.
The Steelers also may not want to box themselves in with Pickett early on. If he were to struggle, it would be harder to bench him for the veteran than to bench Trubisky for the rookie and future franchise quarterback.
Both Pickett and Trubisky have put up good stats throughout the preseason that are remarkably close.
Pickett connected on 29 of 36 passes (80.5%) for 261 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 124.7 over the course of the preseason.
Trubisky completed 24 of 34 passes (70.5%) for 283 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 115.2.
Starting Trubisky looks to be the safe play at this juncture for the reasons listed above.
However, if we’re talking about who has looked like the better player, it’s hard to say anyone other than Pickett. What he’s shown is not just impressive for a rookie quarterback in the NFL, but for any quarterback, period.
There are veteran NFL quarterbacks who have not shown the anticipation and the poise that Pickett has every time he’s stepped on the field this postseason.
We’ll find out soon enough who Tomlin’s choice is, and we should learn quickly whether it’s the right decision. The Steelers open the season with three games against AFC opponents – the Bengals, Patriots and Browns – in a 12-day span.
