BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete in NASCAR races again next year.
The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
“I don't know if all the guys know yet,” Truex said.
Truex's teammate, Christopher Bell, won the pole and didn't hear the news until earlier Saturday.
“He’s got a couple more wins in him,” Bell said. “I was not expecting him to retire this year."
The 43-year-old Truex certainly has not shown signs of slowing down this season, winning three times. Like Truex did last year, though, he took his time making a decision about his future after publicly pondered retirement.
“It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing,” he said. "Excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well, too.”
The 82-year-old Gibbs playfully nudged Truex to make the call earlier this summer.
“He tells me the same thing every year, that I’m right in the middle of trying to make this decision,” Gibbs said last month. “I go, come on, what are you talking about, man? You’re making money, you’re having fun, you’re driving race cars. Come on.”
------
SUNDAY'S RACE LINEUP
NASCAR Cup Series
FireKeepers Casino 400
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2.00 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 193.382 mph.
2. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 193.242.
3. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 193.024.
4. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 192.921.
5. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 192.658.
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 192.616.
7. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 192.108.
8. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 191.898.
9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.775.
10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 191.755.
11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 192.524.
12. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.241.
13. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.159.
14. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 192.108.
15. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 191.658.
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191.658.
17. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 191.321.
18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191.271.
19. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 191.230.
20. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191.225.
21. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 191.220.
22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.997.
23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 190.946.
24. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 190.880.
25. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 190.875.
26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 190.850.
27. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 190.819.
28. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford, 190.572.
29. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 190.019.
30. (62) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 189.944.
31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 189.763.
32. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 188.457.
33. (51) Cole Custer, Ford, 187.081.
34. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.659.
35. (42) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 186.220.
36. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford, 185.859.
37. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 181.511.
