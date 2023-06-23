Former Kennedy Catholic High and University of Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.
The signing was reported by multiple sports media sites and publications on Friday.
A two-way contract allows developing players to be rostered on an NBA team as well as its G League team.
Tshiebwe, who won the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2022, went undrafted on Thursday night in the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tshiebwe won two PIAA championships while playing for coach Rick Mancino at Kennedy Catholic.
Tshiebwe had 20 double-doubles in his final season for Kentucky, scoring 1,117 career points. He also averaged 12.3 rebounds.
Tshiebwe’s debut as a pro will in the NBA Summer League on July 8. The Pacers play the Washington Wizards at 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.