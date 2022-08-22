Workers installed Farrell High School’s new turf field Monday at Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium. The all-weather track still needs to be installed.
Farrell’s season-opener is Friday against North East. The game will be played at Westminster College’s Harold Burry Stadium in New Wilmington. Coach Amp Pegues and his Steelers hope the field is ready for Week 2 against Ursuline on Sept. 2. Farrell’s next home game after that is Sept. 24 vs. Hickory.
The Herald’s football preview will be inserted into Friday’s edition of The Herald, just in time for the start of the 2022 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.