MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs.
When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted “thank you, Grandpa,” to spoil the celebration.
The victory moved Gibbs into next week's Xfinity Series championship finale, where he will race against three Chevrolet drivers from JR Motorsports. Had Gibbs stayed in second behind Jones, the victory for Jones would have put two Toyotas from JGR in the championship finale.
Instead, Jones failed to qualify and Justin Allgaier took the fourth spot to join his teammates Josh Berry and Noah Gragson in next Saturday's winner-take-all finale.
Drivers were immediately critical of Gibbs, who is expected to be promoted into Kyle Busch's No. 18 Cup car next season. Among those weighing in was JGR veteran Denny Hamlin, who tweeted “I miss J.D.” about Gibbs' uncle, J.D. Gibbs, the late president of the organization.
Gibbs has been involved in quite a bit of controversy this year and has established himself as an aggressive driver on and off the track. He was in a fistfight with Sam Mayer following an Xfinity Series race, and was fined $75,000 by NASCAR for a pit road incident in the Cup Series.
Ty Dillon had crowded Gibbs when he pulled out of his pit stall, and Gibbs retaliated by steering his car into Dillon’s. It nearly ran Dillon into multiple crewmembers and NASCAR officials who were working on the right side of Chris Buescher’s car.
------
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Dead On Tools 250 Results
At Martinsville Speedway
Ridgeway, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 269 laps, 59 points.
2. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 269, 39.
3. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 269, 39.
4. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 269, 40.
5. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 269, 49.
6. (22) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 269, 33.
7. (24) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 269, 36.
8. (37) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 269, 29.
9. (36) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 269, 33.
10. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 269, 0.
11. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 269, 29.
12. (18) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 269, 0.
13. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 269, 24.
14. (14) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 269, 23.
15. (15) Derek Griffith, Toyota, 269, 22.
16. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 269, 32.
17. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 269, 20.
18. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 269, 25.
19. (27) Brandon Brown, Ford, 269, 18.
20. (13) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 269, 29.
21. (7) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 269, 17.
22. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 269, 15.
23. (1) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 269, 24.
24. (34) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 268, 13.
25. (32) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 265, 12.
26. (31) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 261, 0.
27. (12) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 260, 10.
28. (19) Howie Disavino III, Chevrolet, 259, 9.
29. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 248, 8.
30. (38) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 242, 7.
31. (25) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 219, 0.
32. (30) Patrick Emerling, Toyota, accident, 215, 5.
33. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 206, 6.
34. (28) JJ Yeley, Ford, brakes, 176, 3.
35. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, engine, 145, 0.
36. (35) Chad Finchum, Ford, brakes, 137, 1.
37. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 1.
38. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 60.412 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 20 minutes, 32 seconds.
Margin of Victory: Caution.
Caution Flags: 14 for 91 laps.
Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0-66; N.Gragson 67-87; T.Gibbs 88-107; B.Jones 108; T.Gibbs 109-111; J.Allgaier 112-116; T.Gibbs 117-124; J.Berry 125-164; B.Jones 165-177; T.Gibbs 178-217; N.Gragson 218; T.Gibbs 219-242; B.Jones 243-248; S.Smith 249; B.Jones 250-260; T.Gibbs 261-266; N.Gragson 267; B.Jones 268; T.Gibbs 269
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gibbs, 7 times for 102 laps; B.Jones, 6 times for 98 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 40 laps; N.Gragson, 3 times for 23 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 5 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: N.Gragson, 8; T.Gibbs, 5; A.Allmendinger, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; J.Berry, 3; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1; J.Clements, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 3169; 2. T.Gibbs, 3138; 3. A.Allmendinger, 3113; 4. J.Allgaier, 3108; 5. A.Hill, 3106; 6. J.Berry, 3095; 7. S.Mayer, 3085; 8. B.Jones, 3075; 9. D.Hemric, 2162; 10. R.Herbst, 2128; 11. R.Sieg, 2103; 12. J.Clements, 2039; 13. L.Cassill, 733; 14. S.Creed, 674; 15. A.Alfredo, 614; 16. B.Brown, 519.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.