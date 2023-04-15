RBC Heritage Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick hits from the 18th fairway during Saturday's third round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

 ESTON PARKER III | The Island Packet via AP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his best round on the PGA Tour with a 63 Saturday for a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick had six birdies and an eagle when he holed out from 149 yards away on the par-4 third hole. He was at 14-under 199, poised for his first tour win since that major title 10 months ago.

“For me, that’s ideally the start you need on a Saturday, isn’t it?” Fitzpatrick said of the unexpected hole out. “It just gets you off to a good start.”

Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to move to 13 under and into position for another try at the plaid, tartan winner's jacket.

Spieth was also again in the hunt, another stroke back after a 66. He's seeking to do something he hasn't in his career — defend a title.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and second-round leader Jimmy Walker were among five players tied at 11 under. Scheffler shot 69 and Walker 72.

Walker, who opened 65-65, reached 14 under and was tied with Fitzpatrick before blowing up with with three bogeys on the back nine and falling back.

Walker missed a par putt inside 2 feet on the 11th to fall out of first. Then, his tee shot on the par-3 14th caromed off a wood piling and way off the green, leading to a second bogey.

On the par-5, 15th, Walker's second shot appeared to stay in one of that tall, stately trees that front the green, or at least there was no video evidence his ball splashed into the water hazard alongside. Walker took a one-stroke penalty and had a third bogey in a five-hole stretch.

Masters champion Jon Rahm gave spectators who've celebrated his second major victory all week something to scream about at Harbour Town when he opened with three straight birdies and closed within three strokes of the lead.

But the feel-good, Rahm-com storyline fell apart on the par-3 fourth when his tee shot stopped on a wood facing short of the water. He followed with a one-handed, backhand shot that stopped 65 feet from the cup and needed three putts for a double-bogey. Rahm never found that same swagger the rest of the way.

The world's No. 1 player finished at 8-under after a 69 and is 18 holes away from a well-deserved rest after winning at Augusta National last week for his second major title. He'll return to the tour in two weeks to defend his Mexico Championship title.

Fitzpatrick has struggled much of the year, missing four cuts in his last seven events before arriving at Augusta National last week. That's where he finished tied for 10th and came to one of his favorite courses — he's played this tournament eight seasons — with confidence.

“I think this is a golf course that’s shown that there are low scores around here this week,” said Fitzpatrick, whose family took vacations to Sea Pines Resort when he was a child.

Fitzpatrick played Harbour Town as a young guy and took tennis lessons on the green clay courts that used to host the WTA's annual pro tennis tournament, now called the Charleston Open. How was his tennis game?

“Not as good as my golf game at the time,” he said.

Fitzpatrick, who surpassed his previous tour low of 64 last accomplished at this venue two years ago, looks to add a championship trophy to his Harbour Town memories.

Cantlay has had four top-seven finishes at Harbour Town in five previous appearances. He had birdies on three of his first six holes to give himself a chance at another high finish.

“I've had a good track record around this golf course and had a number of chances, so should be nothing new tomorrow,” he said.

Fitzpatrick was lowest on a picture-perfect Saturday custom-made for going low — and plenty of golfers accomplished that at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley finished off a 64 before lunch, while Chez Reavie had a 65 to get himself into the top 10. In all, 37 of the 73 competitors finished in the 60s.

------

RBC Heritage Scores

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,213; Par: 71

3rd Round

Matt Fitzpatrick 66-70-63—199

Patrick Cantlay 69-65-66—200

Jordan Spieth 68-67-66—201

Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-68—202

Mark Hubbard 68-66-68—202

Taylor Moore 68-67-67—202

Scottie Scheffler 68-65-69—202

Jimmy Walker 65-65-72—202

Hayden Buckley 69-68-66—203

Cameron Davis 70-67-66—203

Rickie Fowler 67-68-68—203

Emiliano Grillo 68-67-68—203

Matt Kuchar 68-67-68—203

Chez Reavie 72-66-65—203

Xander Schauffele 67-66-70—203

Keegan Bradley 73-67-64—204

Brian Harman 65-70-69—204

Russell Henley 72-66-66—204

Sungjae Im 66-72-66—204

Patton Kizzire 70-65-69—204

Corey Conners 70-68-67—205

Lee Hodges 70-67-68—205

Jon Rahm 72-64-69—205

Aaron Rai 63-71-71—205

Patrick Rodgers 68-71-66—205

Justin Rose 66-67-72—205

Adam Scott 69-68-68—205

Sahith Theegala 70-68-67—205

Brendon Todd 70-67-68—205

Carson Young 68-68-69—205

Wyndham Clark 67-73-66—206

Ben Griffin 70-65-71—206

Chris Kirk 69-69-68—206

Denny McCarthy 71-66-69—206

Collin Morikawa 72-68-66—206

Scott Stallings 66-72-68—206

Michael Thompson 71-68-67—206

Nate Lashley 69-67-71—207

Nick Taylor 70-70-67—207

Gary Woodland 69-68-70—207

Sam Burns 69-70-69—208

Tony Finau 70-68-70—208

Tyrrell Hatton 68-70-70—208

Adam Long 68-72-68—208

Adam Svensson 71-67-70—208

Ernie Els 68-70-71—209

Doug Ghim 68-68-73—209

Beau Hossler 69-68-72—209

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-69-69—209

Ben Martin 71-68-70—209

Andrew Putnam 67-72-70—209

Adam Schenk 71-69-69—209

Justin Thomas 69-68-72—209

Davis Thompson 72-65-72—209

Cameron Young 71-68-70—209

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-68-71—210

James Hahn 70-69-71—210

Lucas Herbert 72-67-71—210

Zach Johnson 66-71-73—210

Garrick Higgo 73-66-73—212

Viktor Hovland 64-70-78—212

Max McGreevy 70-70-72—212

Austin Smotherman 69-70-73—212

Danny Willett 70-68-74—212

Jim Herman 69-71-73—213

Shane Lowry 70-69-74—213

Kevin Streelman 70-69-74—213

Harris English 70-70-74—214

Kramer Hickok 68-71-75—214

Matthew NeSmith 71-69-74—214

Justin Suh 73-67-74—214

Luke Donald 70-70-76—216

Justin Lower 70-70-76—216

