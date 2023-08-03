HARTFORD, Ohio — A “Steel Valley Thunder” program is set for Saturday at Sharon Speedway.
The UMP Modifieds will headline the program, which will also include the Pro Stocks, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Econo Mods. Race time is 7 p.m.
The UMP Modifieds will be making just their second appearance of 2023. The $1,000 to-win event is part of the “Local’s Cup” Series with Raceway 7, Eriez Speedway, and Mercer Raceway, and will be the final tune-up before the Aug. 19 $2,558 to-win, $258 to-start “Bill Gabrielson Memorial.”
The UMP Mod show on June 24 was rained out, while Bud Watson was victorious just two weeks ago for his first career Sharon Speedway victory. Watson became the 61st different winner in 328 races run all-time at Sharon between the former 1/2-mile and current 3/8-mile.
Alan Dellinger is the division’s all-time winner with 87 victories over active racer Joel Watson, who had 30 wins and is expected to be on hand.
The Pro Stocks return for the third straight week. The only repeat winner in eight features this season has been Tim Bish. He won the opener for his first career Sharon victory and also won the first twin feature on July 21. Jordan Perkins, Jackson Humanic, and most recently Cody Koteles have also been first time Sharon winners this season.
Standouts Curt J. Bish and Chris Schneider won their first feature events of the season during the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals,” while Jason Fosnaught ended a five-year winless drought winning one of the $3,500 features on July 22.
After running their first event in six weeks, the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds are back for the second straight week.
Last Saturday, the RUSH Mods had their highest car count since the 2021 finale with 26 cars on hand.
The 10th-year division has produced four different winners as only Ben Easler has been able to repeat. The 2022 RUSH Weekly Series Champion won the season opener then returned to Victory Lane on June 17. Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage, Garrett Krummert, and most recently JC Boyer have also been victorious.
Two-time track champion, Kole Holden, has won seven races around the circuit; however, is still searching for his first Sharon win of 2023. Cipriano leads the $3,500 Weekly Series standings, while Holden is atop the $1,000 Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series points.
Rounding out the four-division program will be the Econo Mods. Last Saturday night the Econo Mods finally got in their first race since June 3 and a season high 24 cars were in competition.
Dustin DeMattia, the 2019 champion, returned to the class and won the May 13 opener. Jeremy Double upped his all-time career win total to 19 following his $800 victory on May 27. Will Thomas III of Sharpsville collected his ninth career win in the division on June 3, and most recently Jacob Eucker won for the 15th time in the division.
Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the Econo Mod division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.
Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms.
Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.
The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5 p.m. Heat races get underway at 7 p.m.
Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $10. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office.
As always, children under 14 and parking are always free. Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted. Visit the track’s website at sharonspeedway.com.
