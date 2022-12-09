MECHANICSBURG — All good things must come to an end.
The Union High football team’s historic season ended with a loss to Steelton-Highspire on Thursday.
Union lost, 22-8, against the Steamrollers in the PIAA Class 1A championship game at Chapman Field located at Cumberland Valley High School. This was the first time in history the Scotties competed for a state title.
“I was proud of them. It’s no fun to lose, but you know what? Somebody has to win and somebody has to lose; but, I’m proud of them,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “They kind of cemented their name here at Union and Lawrence County. The chapter has to end at some point and we had to close the book today.”
Union (12-4 overall) won the coin toss to receive the ball on the opening kickoff. Braylon Thomas returned the ball to Union’s 40-yard line.
Mike Gunn took the first snap of the game for the Scotties. After 10 plays in Union’s first possession of the game they ended at Steelton-Highspire’s (14-1) five-yard line.
Thomas went into the end zone showing shades of his first touchdown made in the WPIAL championship — diving at the corner of the end zone where the pylon on the home team’s sideline was. A holding penalty voided Thomas’ touchdown and forced the Scotties’ back to the 19-yard line.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to put the ball in the end zone whenever you’re there,” Niedbala said. “We got a holding call on the first one, we couldn’t get it in the second one and then we throw an interception on the third one. We got to put points on the board and we weren’t able to do that.”
Steelton-Highspire’s Ronald Burnette captured the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a three-yard dash up the middle of the field.
“I think he had one long run I don’t know what else he had. He had a lot of carries but that was kind of the game plan,” Niedbala said on defense dealing with Burnette. “He’s a good player though. At the end of the day, their offensive line was for a single A high school is very big and it kind of wore us down a little bit.”
Thomas had back-to-back 34- and 33-yard runs in the second to place the Scotties in scoring position again at the 13-yard line.
A four-yard push from Gunn placed Union at the Steamrollers’ nine-yard line and Niedbala called the final timeout with 1:06 left. The next play after the timeout saw Thomas have his pass intercepted by Bamm Appleby for a touchback to place Steelton-Highspire on its 20-yard line to end the first half in the lead, 7-0.
“That was huge. That was one of the biggest plays in the game because that really took momentum going into halftime,” Steelton-Highspire coach Andrew Erby said. “Bamm, he came over, he was able to make that play. Probably on most years he was starting offense for us. Him showing his athleticism and being able to make that big interception was huge for our program today.”
Thomas secured the first and only touchdown for Union in the third on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Thomas had 29 totes for 134 yards in the game.
“He competes. He went out there and he ran hard; threw some balls,” Niedbala said of Thomas. “The biggest thing is he was able to compete today which he does all the time.”
“The strategy for (Thomas) was keep him in front but tackle him. Make him go to the ground,” Erby said. “You’ve got to wear him out. He was one of those kids, watching on film, that he got better as the game went on. We knew we had to hit him late and just continuously keep tackling and taking him down to the ground.”
Union’s first two-point conversion after Thomas’ touchdown was successful but was called back after an illegal shift penalty. The second two-point conversion pass attempt failed to keep the Steamrollers in the lead, 7-6.
Burnette responded to Union’s touchdown with a one-yard run of his own into the end zone. Burnette had 27 carries for 126 yards for Steelton-Highspire.
“That offensive line has been physical all year. (Burnette) being able to run late and get those grinds — they came out,” Erby said. “Union’s a good football team. They fought inside the box. They have some really good football players. We were able to chip away and hit some seams late and that’s what we did in the playoffs. We have a high-prospect quarterback so a lot of teams try to take away the pass and give you the run. Today, we were able to finish the game off with running the ball.”
Union’s defense put pressure on the Steamrollers’ quarterback, Alex Erby, in the fourth quarter to grab a safety to narrow their lead to 13-8.
Burnette bolted 19-yards for a touchdown after a seven-play possession in the fourth. The Steamrollers’ defense applied their own pressure to grab a safety.
Union’s Elijah Booker grabbed an interception off of Alex Erby with less than four minutes left in the fourth. The Steelton-Highspire defense continued its assault with Thomas having a loss of 18 and then a penalty pushed them back to the 39-yard line.
An interception from Steelton-Highspire’s Jaeion Perry with 1:36 left on the clock in the fourth quarter sealed the Scotties’ fate.
Union loses 11 seniors on its roster after this season.
“The seniors are a great group. A bunch of those guys haven’t played football since seventh, eighth grade,” Niedbala said. “They came to work every day starting in June. It was a good ride for them and for me.”
CODY W. PATTISON is a sports writer at the New Castle News.
