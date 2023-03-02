WASHINGTON, Pa. — Danny’s Boy seized the lead from post 8 and never relinquished it, scoring comfortably for trainer Jim Daugherty and owner Joe Urban — both of Mercer — in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 7-year-old gelding captured an $8,000 Conditioned Claiming Trot in 1:58.1 for his second victory in five starts this year.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today. The first post is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
Watch the races live or on replay by visiting meadowsgaming.com.
