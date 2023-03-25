Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.