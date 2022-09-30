The 300s just keep coming. On Sept. 29, while bowling in the Reynolds Thursday Night Trio League, Vanessa Chec rolled the third 300 game of her career. She began the night with the perfect game, and then followed it up with a 185 and a 235 for a 720 set.
• One of the staples for bowlers of every ability is the Reynolds Lanes Monthly Tournament of Champions. This is the 18th year of the tournament and the first one of the 2022-23 season will be held on Oct. 9.
Other monthly tournaments will take place on Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, and March 12. The finals will be held on April 2. All events, including the finals, will begin at noon.
The tournament consists of four games across eight lanes. The entry fee for each event is $30.
This is a handicap event (80% of 210) and is open to both men and women. Bowlers will use their high book average form the 2021-22 season. If no book average, the bowler will use current league average.
Bowlers with no Mercer County average must bring current average verification or will bowl scratch. It is the bowlers responsibility to provide verification.
The top five finishers in each monthly event qualify for the April finals. The monthly prize is $250 based on 50 entries. If 50 entries are not obtained, prize money will be pro-rated on the number of entries. The tournament final in April is guaranteed at $750.
Each monthly tournament, including the finals, will have optional side pots that include 300 scratch jackpots, handicap jackpot, and brackets.
In addition to the top five finishers of each monthly event, there are wild-card entries for the finals. The highest six scores of all the non-qualifiers will be eligible to compete in the finals.
The primary sponsors of the tournament are J&T Paving, and Browns Towing & Repair.
Other sponsors include Mong Family Dentistry, In Your Face Cupcakes, Buy Right Auto Sales, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, and Vestal’s Automotive Service.
• Let’s finish up another item in improving your lane skills: changing hand positions. Just a note on this ability. It is the most difficult skill to master and should be the last change you should go to when adjusting to lane conditions.
If you want to use this method, it is a good idea to work on three types of releases that can be used on different lane conditions. You need to remember that changing the amount of finger action when releasing the ball will alter your effective hook and roll.
The first one is to create a very weak release for dry lanes. You want a release with no finger rotation and a reverse tilt to your wrist. The ball should roll off your hand with little or no release action imparted on the ball. This method generates the old “stroker” kind of release.
You also need a medium release which requires a straight wrist position. There should be a fair amount of finger rotation somewhat near the side of the ball when your thumb leaves your bowling ball. This type of motion creates what we call the “tweener” release.
Another release to consider is one with a tilted forward wrist position and a slightly somewhat cocked wrist in regards to the inner arm and a brisk rotation of the bowling fingers around the side of the ball.
You will need an aggressive follow through action to guarantee a decent amount of ball speed, a greater amount of rev-rate than normal, and a lower amount of axis tilt than the other two styles mentioned. This type of release is identified as a “power tweener” type.
So, with all the above, we could narrow it down and say there is a relaxed hand position for a straighter ball path that will give you the least amount of hook, and the least amount of revolutions.
There is a firm release that will give you an arching ball path, medium hook and medium revolutions, and a strong release the gives you an angular ball path, the most hook, and the most amount of revolutions.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.