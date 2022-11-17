NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points, Zeb Jackson added a career-high 16 points and VCU edged Pittsburgh 71-67 on Thursday night in the consolation game of the Legends Classic.
In a streaky second half, VCU had the final run, retaking the lead when Johns scored five straight points and the Rams (3-1) outscored the Panthers 15-7 over the final two minutes.
Blake Hinson led the Panthers (1-3) with 19 points, Jamarius Burton added 14, Nelly Cummings 11 and Jorge Diaz Graham 10.
The teams exchanged runs with Pitt outscoring VCU early in the second half to grab a six-point lead only to see the Rams use an 11-0 run to take back a five-point edge. But Cummings responded with seven straight points in a 9-0 spurt to put Pitt back out in front with nine minutes left.
After neither team shot over 33% in the first half when the Rams led 30-24, Pitt shot 52% to VCU’s 48% in the final half. But VCU was 26 of 35 at the line, including 15 of 19 in the second half. Pitt made 14 of 21 free throws.
The teams were a combined 10 of 40 from the arc.
––––––
VCU 71, PITT 67
PITT (1-3)
Federiko 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 6-11 2-3 14, Cummings 4-8 2-2 11, Elliott 2-9 1-2 5, Hinson 6-10 3-4 18, G.Diaz Graham 3-8 1-3 7, J.Diaz Graham 2-7 5-7 10, Santos 0-2 0-0 0, Sibande 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-21 67.
VCU (3-1)
DeLoach 3-6 0-0 6, Johns 4-11 9-11 18, Watkins 3-9 2-2 8, Jackson 4-8 7-8 16, Nunn 1-6 6-9 8, Banks 3-5 2-3 9, Shriver 2-3 0-0 6, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Fermin 0-0 0-2 0, Lawal 0-1 0-0 0, Billups 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 26-35 71.
Halftime–VCU 30-24. 3-Point Goals–Pitt 5-22 (Hinson 3-5, Cummings 1-3, J.Diaz Graham 1-4, Burton 0-2, G.Diaz Graham 0-2, Santos 0-2, Elliott 0-4), VCU 5-18 (Shriver 2-3, Banks 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Johns 1-4, Nunn 0-2, Watkins 0-3). Fouled Out–G.Diaz Graham, DeLoach. Rebounds–Pitt 32 (Burton, G.Diaz Graham 7), VCU 30 (Johns 9). Assists–Pitt 8 (Burton 4), VCU 10 (Jackson 3). Total Fouls–Pitt 27, VCU 21.
