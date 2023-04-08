PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke announced Tory Verdi as the 10th head coach in Pitt women’s basketball history on Friday morning.
Verdi was officially introduced as head coach at a press conference in the Petersen Events Center.
“Tory Verdi owns an outstanding track record of elevating basketball programs on and off the floor,” said Lyke. “This has been evident at each of his coaching stops, both collegiate and professional, during his 28-year career. I saw this firsthand when we worked together at Eastern Michigan, where his blueprint for success completely revitalized our program. Tory continued that exceptional work at Massachusetts, transforming a losing program into Atlantic 10 champions. He is a passionate teacher of the game and personally invested in his student-athletes. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Verdi, his wife Heather and children Avery, Bradyn and Tyler to Pitt.”
Verdi comes to Pitt after spending the past seven seasons at Massachusetts where he helped lead the Minutewomen to 128 wins. Verdi guided the program to new heights as it secured its first regular season Atlantic 10 title this past season after earning the program’s first Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2021-22.
“I am beyond excited about this opportunity,” stated Verdi. “From the first time I stepped on campus and in the Pete, I felt at home. It’s time to awake the sleeping giant. I know that we will win and win big. Together, we will move mountains. We will put a product on the floor that our community, city of Pittsburgh and state of Pennsylvania will be proud of. We belong. Change is coming.”
With a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels, Verdi-coached teams have advanced to postseason play in 17 of the past 22 seasons. Over his seven years in Amherst, Mass., Verdi has turned Massachusetts women’s basketball into a consistent contender in the A-10 and beyond, returning the program to heights not seen since the 1990s.
The 2022-23 season turned into one of the most successful campaigns in program history as the Minutewomen posted a 27-7 overall record and a 14-2 A-10 mark while qualifying for the WNIT and advancing to the second round for just the third time in program history.
The potent offensive attack posted the highest scoring average (76.2 ppg) since the 1979-80 season and marked the third straight season it has led the A-10 in scoring offense. The offense was led by Sam Breen (North Catholic High grad), who earned Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors after averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Junior Makennah White (West Middlesex High) averaged 9.5 ppg for UMass.
The 2021-22 season shattered glass ceilings and broke records, as the program garnered its first Atlantic 10 Championship title to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament for their first appearance since 1998.
Prior to Verdi’s arrival in Amherst, he accumulated a head coaching record of 72-61 across four seasons at Eastern Michigan. His teams advanced to the 2015 and 2016 WNIT, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance, and the Mid-American Conference Championship Game in 2015.
A native of New Britain, Connecticut, Verdi and his wife Heather have three children, Avery, Bradyn and Tyler.
