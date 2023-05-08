GROVE CITY — Grove City College honored senior women’s track and field standout Emma Vezzosi and senior football player Vinny LePre as its 2022-23 Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively.
Vezzosi and LePre earned the prestigious honor Sunday night at the College’s Athletic Award Celebration, held in Pew Fine Arts Center.
A three-year letterwinner in track and field, Vezzosi owns eight school records and ranks among Grove City’s all-time leader in several other events.
She holds Grove City’s outdoor record in the 200 meters (25.95 seconds) and heptathlon (4,205 points) while also ranking second in the 100-meter dash (12.48) and long jump (18-1/2).
Vezzosi currently ranks fifth in the Mid-Atlantic region in the heptathlon. She also owns Grove City’s indoor pentathlon record with 2,937 points.
At the 2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Vezzosi set school records in the 60 meters (7.86), 60-meter hurdles (9.28), 200 meters (26.38) and long jump (17-11) while earning a meet-best 34 points. She won the 60 dash while also taking second in the 60 hurdles and long jump.
In 2022, Vezzosi helped Grove City to the indoor conference championship by winning the 60 and 200. She then won the 100 and 200 at the 2022 outdoor championships, helping lead the Wolverines to the team title.
Vezzosi also earned two letters in women’s basketball at Grove City. As a freshman, she helped the Wolverines to the 2020 conference title and a berth in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
A four-year starter at offensive guard for Grove City, LePre earned American Football Coaches Association Division III All-America honors following the 2022 season.
He also earned D3football.com All-Region honors and All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) distinction last fall after helping Grove City finish 8-3 while earning its fourth straight ECAC bowl victory.
In 2021, LePre earned All-Region and All-ECAC recognition, along with the second of his three First Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference citations.
LePre served as a team co-captain for Grove City in 2022 and has been again selected as a team co-captain by his teammates for the upcoming 2023 season, as he will use his remaining year of eligibility.
The College Sports Communicators (CSC) have honored Vinny as an Academic All-District honoree in each of the last three seasons. He has also been named to the Dean’s List and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Grove City first awarded its Sportsperson of the Year award in 1948. In 1982, the College split the award into Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.
• Baseball — The PAC honored Grove City College senior Tate Ostrowski as its Pitcher of the Week in recognition of his performance Saturday afternoon against Chatham.
Ostrowski threw 6 2/3 shutout innings Saturday in the opener of Grove City’s doubleheader with Chatham. He struck out 11 batters and allowed only two hits while earning the win in Grove City’s 13-3 triumph. Ostrowski (9-1) has six games with 10 or more strikeouts this season, including each of his last three starts.
He broke his own single-season program strikeout record in Saturday’s win as he now has 102 strikeouts this season. Ostrowski leads the conference in strikeouts and has held opponents to a .211 career average.
Ostrowski ranks second in school history with 26 wins. His 285 career strikeouts are tops in program history.
Grove City (29-9) will be the No. 2 seed in this week’s conference tournament. The Wolverines will face third-seeded Saint Vincent at 4 p.m. Thursday in Washington, Pa. Grove City’s 29 wins are the most in program history.
• Men’s Lacrosse — The Grove City College men’s lacrosse team will face No. 14 Swarthmore in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va.
GCC (10-8) earned its fourth all-time NCAA Tournament bid by winning the PAC with a 27-3 win Saturday night over Saint Vincent in the conference championship game. The Wolverines also earned NCAA Tournament berths by winning the conference in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Swarthmore (14-3) earned one of 10 at-large berths in this year’s tournament by finishing runner-up in the rugged Centennial Conference. The Garnet fell at No. 6 Dickinson in the Centennial Conference title game Sunday afternoon, 13-7. Swarthmore edged seventh-ranked Gettysburg in Friday night’s Centennial semifinals, 12-11. That marked Swarthmore’s first-ever Centennial Conference tournament win.
Swarthmore will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1984.
Washington & Lee will play Saturday’s first game at noon. The Generals will face either Centre or Pfeiffer. Centre will host Pfeiffer at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Danville, Ky.
Saturday’s second- round winners will play Sunday at 3 p.m. at Washington & Lee in the third round.
