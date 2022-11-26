Several area competitors participated in Saturday's Champs Sports Cross Country Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, N.Y.
The huge event includes runners from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington D.C.
In the Freshman-Sophomore Girls Race, West Middlesex High standout AnnaSophia Viccari finished second in 20:05.1. Sophomore Kaitlyn Kliesch of Staten Island was the winner in 19:29.3. West Middlesex's Ella Bartholomew finished 43rd in 24:14.6.
Viccari won the District 10 Class 1A championship in Titusville on Oct. 29 and finished fifth at the PIAA Championships in Hershey on Nov. 5.
In Saturday's Championship Race, Mercer senior Willow Myers placed 26th in 19:25.7 and West Middlesex's Lia Bartholomew was 65th in 21:14. Ellie Shea of Belmont, Mass., won the race in 17:10.7.
Myers, who placed third in the 1A race at the PIAA Championships, is heading to Penn State University to further her education and running career.
In the 11-12 Girls (3K) race, West Middlesex's Brooke Rudzik finished sixth in 12:34.7 and Mercer's Sydney Bartholomew placed 14th in a time of 13:10.6.
