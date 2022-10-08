West Middlesex freshman AnnaSophia Viccari captured her second individual title on Saturday at the Harbor Creek "Dirty Dawg" Cross Country Invitational.
Viccari clocked in at 19:54 to win the crown and led West Middlesex to a second-place team finish with 95 points. Fairview won the team title (83), Seneca (109) was third, Corry (109) fourth, and Bradford (110) placed fifth.
Northwestern freshman Addison Pettis (20:24) finished second and West Middlesex's Lia Bartholomew took third in 20:29.
Also for WM, Ella Bartholomew (21:45) placed 14th, Julia Thornton (24:16) was 42nd, and Lily Widmyer (25:06) placed 53rd.
Wilmington's Emma Mason finished eighth in 21:13 and teammate Samantha Gioan (24:55) finished 51st. Reynolds' Addison Coburn (25:04) placed 52nd.
Boys: West Middlesex (106) finished fourth. Harbor Creek (54) captured the team title, Ft. LeBoeuf (69) was second, Corry (84) took third, and Seneca (179) placed fifth. Also, Reynolds (217) placed eighth and Wilmington (220) was ninth.
Corry senior Stephen Brady was the individual race-winner in 17:20 while Harbor Creek senior Peyton Brewer was runner-up in 17:29.
For West Middlesex, Luke Schneider (17:39) placed sixth, Giovanni Rococi (17:57) was 14th, Nick Varga (18:19) finished 17th, Derek Johnson (18:51) took 24th, and Dennis Jones (19:52) placed 46th.
Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza placed 19th in 18:23. Also for the Hounds, Akito Hatch (19:08) finished 29th, Collin Buckwalter (19:12) was 30th, and Jackson Weber (20:10) finished 55th.
For Reynolds, Theron O'Brien (19:00) placed 26th, Patrick Lee (19:19) was 32nd, and Gerardo Hernandez (19:32) finished 36th.
BOYS SOCCER
* Ft. LeBoeuf 6, West Middlesex 0 - At Ft. LeBoeuf High School in Waterford, the Region 3 Bison shut out the Region 1 Big Reds.
Ben Erb and CJ Kirby split time in goal for West Middlesex. Erb made 10 saves and Kirby registered 12 saves.
FOOTBALL
* Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14 - At Stoneboro Friday night, coach Bill Hickman's Sailors (5-0, 5-2) remained unbeaten in Region 1 play with the win over the Blue Devils (3-2, 4-3).
Mitchell Tingley rushed for 283 yards on 32 carries and scored four touchdowns for Lakeview. He also converted 3-of-4 extra-point kicks. On defense, Tingley led the way on defense for the Sailors with 9.5 tackles and an interception and Sean Cole recovered a fumble.
Sailors' quarterback Cameron Pence rushed for 46 yards, went 1-of-4 for 52 yards, and scored a pair of touchdowns. Leyton Zacherl also converted a 2-point conversion for Lakeview. Danick Hinkson had the 52-yard reception.
The Sailors rumbled for 416 yards in total offense.
* Greenville 50, Iroquois 0 - At Snyder-Stone Stadium in Greenville on Friday night, coach Brian Herrick captured career win No. 99 as his Region 3 Trojans (1-6) captured their first win of the season.
Greenville led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime in the win over Region 2 Iroquois (0-7).
Jase Herrick and QB Nick Solderich connected on a pair of touchdown passes (33, 25 yards) while Herrick threw a 12-yard TD pass to Noah Philson.
Teage Calvin (3 yards), Mason Dickens (three yards), Malachi Hyde (42 yards), Blake Rottman (47 yards), and Jacosa Mitchell (51 yards) had rushing toucdowns for the Trojans. Rasce Stefanowicz converted five extra-point kicks and booted a 23-yard field goal.
Solderich was 6-of-6 for 141 yards, Mitchell led the team in rushing with one carry for 51 yards, and Herrick caught four passes for 89 yards.
Iroquois QB Christian Krysiak was 1-of-7 for six yards and two interceptions while Savion Peoples rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries.
* Brookfield 28, LaBrae 6 - At Addison Field on Friday, coach Randy Clark's Warriors (5-0, 7-1) won their seventh straight game with a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier Division victory over LaBrae (0-5, 0-8).
Brookfield QB Donovan Pawlowski threw a pair of touchdown passes, ran for a score (55 yards), and returned a punt 48 yards for a TD. Pawlowski's touchdown passes went to Aiden Jones (39 pass) and Isaiah Jones (21 yards).
LaBrae scored on a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Pawlowski was 9-of-15 for 130 yards and rushed for 62 yards on nine carries. Aiden Jones pulled in three catches for 74 yards while Isaiah Jones had four grabs for 33 yards.
FOOTBALL
C.SPRINGS 14
LAKEVIEW 41
Scoring plays
L — Tingley 4 TDs, 3 extra-point kicks.
L — Pence 2 TDs.
L — Zacherl, 2-point conversion.
Team stats
C.SPRINGS LAKEVIEW
N/A First downs N/A
N/A Rushing yards 364
N/A Passing yards 52
N/A Att-comp-int 4-1-0
N/A Total yards 416
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — N/A; LAKEVIEW — Tingley 32-283, Pence 8-46, Cole 2-16, Klonowski 4-11, Hinkson 2-8.
Passing: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — N/A; LAKEVIEW — Pence 4-1-0-52.
Receiving: CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — N/A; LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 1-52.
------
IROQUOIS 0 0 0 0 0
GREENVILLE 26 24 0 0 50
Scoring plays
G — Herrick, 33 pass from Solderich (R.Stefanowicz kick)
G — Calvin, 3 run (kick failed)
G — Philson, 12 pass from Herrick (Stefanowicz kick)
G — Hyde, 42 run (kick failed)
G — Herrick, 25 pass from Solderich (Stefanowicz kick)
G — Stefanowicz, 23 field goal
G — Rottman, 47 run (Stefanowicz kick)
G — Mitchell, 51 run (Stefanowicz kick)
Team stats
IROQUOIS GREENVILLE
8 First downs 6
75 Rushing yards 177
6 Passing yards 153
7-1-2 Att-comp-int 6-5-0
81 Total yards 330
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
8-49 Penalties-yards lost 4-35
Individual stats
Rushing: IROQUOIS — Peoples 14-55, Kightlinger 6-12, Krysiak 8-8, Hunter 1-1, Austin 7-(-1); GREENVILLE — Mitchell 1-51, Rottman 2-47, Hyde 1-42, Mack 2-18, Gentile 2-14, Dickens 1-4, Calvin 1-3, Z.Connelly 2-(-2).
Passing: IROQUOIS — Krysiak 7-1-2-6; GREENVILLE — Solderich 6-6-0-141, Herrick 1-1-0-12.
Receiving: IROQUOIS — Hunter 1-6; GREENVILLE — Herrick 4-89, Porter 1-32, Strausser 1-20, Philson 1-12.
------
IROQUOIS 0 0 0 0 0
GREENVILLE 26 24 0 0 50
Scoring plays
G — Herrick, 33 pass from Solderich (R.Stefanowicz kick)
G — Dickens, 3 run (kick failed)
G — Solderich, 12 pass from Herrick (Stefanowicz kick)
G — Hyde, 42 run (kick failed)
G — Herrick, 25 pass from Solderich (Stefanowicz kick)
G — Stefanowicz, 23 field goal
G — Rottman, 47 run (Stefanowicz kick)
G — Mitchell, 51 run (Stefanowicz kick)
Team stats
IROQUOIS GREENVILLE
8 First downs 6
75 Rushing yards 232
6 Passing yards 94
7-1-2 Att-comp-int 6-5-0
81 Total yards 326
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
8-49 Penalties-yards lost 4-35
Individual stats
Rushing: IROQUOIS — Peoples 14-55, Kightlinger 6-12, Krysiak 8-8, Hunter 1-1, Austin 7-(-1); GREENVILLE — Mitchell 2-50, Rottman 2-46, Hyde 1-42, Porter 1-32, Herrick 1-26, R.Gentile 2-15, Mack 2-14, Dickens 2-6, Strausser 1-4.
Passing: IROQUOIS — Krysiak 7-1-2-6; GREENVILLE — Solderich 5-4-0-82, Herrick 1-1-0-12.
Receiving: IROQUOIS — Hunter 1-6; GREENVILLE — Herrick 3-62, Strausser 1-20, Solderich 1-12.
------
LaBRAE 0 0 0 6 6
BROOKFIELD 8 13 7 0 28
Scoring plays
B — Pawlowski, 55 run (Pawlowski run)
B — A.Jones, 39 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 48 punt return (kick failed)
B — I.Jones, 21 pass from Pawlowski (Smith kick)
L — no name submitted, 33 run (kick failed)
Team stats
LaBRAE BROOKFIELD
5 First downs 10
73 Rushing yards 84
0 Passing yards 130
0-0-0 Att-comp-int 15-9-0
73 Total yards 214
0 Fumbles lost 1
4-21 Penalties-yards lost 4-11
Individual stats
Rushing: LaBRAE — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 9-62, Davis 9-22.
Passing: LaBRAE — N/A; BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 15-9-0-130.
Receiving: LaBRAE — N/A; BROOKFIELD — A.Jones 3-74, I.Jones 4-33, Johns 1-18, Fortuna 1-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.