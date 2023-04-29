TRACK & FIELD
Franklin Invite
West Middlesex sophomore AnnaSophia Viccari led the Reds on Saturday at the Franklin Invitational.
Viccari finished first in the 800 (2:30.36) and 1600 (5:38.11) and placed third in the 3200 in a time of 12:46.47.
Abby Kecker placed second in the long jump (14-9) and took third in both the 300 hurdles (54.70) high jump (4-5).
Ella Bartholomew placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 55.20 while Phoebe Wilson finished fifth in both the shot put (29-6) and javelin (80-5).
BOYS
Nick Varga and Luke Schneider earned first-place finishes for the WM boys. Varga won the 400 in 53.75 while Schneider captured the 1600 in 4:44.92.
Both Varga and Schneider ran on the Big Reds' second-place 1600 relay team (3:48.20) along with Aiden Thompson and Dennis Jones. Schneider also placed second in the 3200 (10:36.61) and Varga placed fifth in the long jump (19-5).
Jones placed second in the 800 (2:01.35), Christian Snyder took second in both hurdles (16.52 and 44.37) and javelin (130-10), and Ben Wilms placed second in both the high (5-5) and triple (38-3) jumps.
Cody Maun finished third in the high jump (5-3) and was part of the foursome that placed fourth in the 400-meter relay (49.01). His teammates were Kolton Thomas, Will Vogan, and Colt Garrett.
Garrett was fifth in the 200 in 25.03, Thompson was fifth in the 110 hurdles (19.28), Zach Vorisek finished seventh in the 800 (2:25.81) and Sam Negrea placed seventh in the discus (109-0).
