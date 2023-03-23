Monique Vincent wasn’t the go-to scorer for the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team in 2022-23, but she impacted the game in a few different aspects.
Vincent, a sophomore, handled the point guard responsibilities for the Golden Eagles all year. The 5-foot, 5-inch guard controlled the offense, calling plays and acting as the primarily ball handler.
Her effect on the game was on display in the second half Thursday afternoon against Homer-Center in the Class 2A championship victory in Hershey.
The Golden Eagles came away with a 65-45 win over the Wildcats due in part to KC’s strong second half possession.
Kennedy didn’t commit a turnover in the final 16 minutes of play. The Golden Eagles managed the Wildcats’ press in the fourth quarter, and took advantage of outlet passes deep down the court.
In total, Vincent scored 13 points with a game-highs in assists (seven) and steals (three).
“Every game, she’s gotten better in the playoffs, and we’ve talked to her about it. ‘Listen, you gotta lead the team and help us cut down on our turnovers,’” Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro said. “She did a great job.”
Vincent was on last year’s team that was runner-up for the Class 1A title. Following that loss, the guard started AAU ball with the West Virginia Thunder. The goal was to get better over the summer and return to Hershey.
However, Vincent entered Thursday’s title game averaging 8.8 points per game with a team-best 4.7 assists.
In the state semifinal against Greensburg Central Catholic and the state title game versus Homer-Center, Vincent averaged six assists.
Vincent’s play at the point has also made life easier for star forward Layke Fields. Her accurate passes allow Fields to transition to her post moves while dealing with opposing pressure.
“She runs the offense amazingly,” Fields said following the victory over GCC. “She does what she needs to do to get me the ball, get other people involved and run the offense.”
The increased efficiency offensively gave the Golden Eagles an opportunity to win the state title. And a strong second half clinched the championship against Homer-Center at the Giant Center.
Now it’s back to AAU — she’ll play for Slam this year — and individual workouts. The bulk of the Kennedy roster is sophomores and freshmen, so the chemistry that was developed during the championship run can transition into next season as well.
“I always feel like my teammates are there for me, too,” Vincent said. “So it’s easy to get them the ball because they’re trying their best to help me out as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.