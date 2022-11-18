Virginia Tech handed Penn State its first loss of the year as the Hokies earned a 61-59 win on Friday during the second round of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
Penn State (4-1) trailed by 10 points in the second half before a late-game surge brought them within two points of tying the score four times in the final 6:26.
Penn State never held the lead in the contest.
Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk scored a game-high 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Funk was 5 of 11 from 3-point territory. Myles Dread posted 15 points to round out Penn State’s double-figure scorers. Jalen Pickett recorded nine points and eight assists.
Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile scored a team-high 17 points, and the Hokies produced four scorers with double-digit efforts.
Virginia Tech led 37-29 at halftime. Its 16-point lead with 7:59 to play in the first half was the largest of the game.
The Nittany Lions shot 41.1% (23 of 56) from the field. The Hokies went 26 of 58 (44.8%).
Penn State concludes its appearance in the Charleston Classic at 6 p.m. on Sunday (ESPNU) against Charleston.
The Nittany Lions advanced to Friday’s second round after nabbing a 73-68 win against Furman on Thursday.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
––––––
VIRGINIA TECH 61, PENN STATE 59
PENN ST. (4-1)
Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Funk 8-16 0-0 21, Pickett 4-10 0-0 9, Wynter 1-4 0-0 2, Lundy 1-5 2-4 4, Dread 5-11 0-0 15, Mahaffey 2-2 0-0 4, D.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Njie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 2-4 59.
VIRGINIA TECH (5-0)
Basile 7-11 2-3 17, Mutts 5-12 0-2 10, Cattoor 1-6 0-0 3, Maddox 5-8 0-0 11, Pedulla 5-13 0-0 10, Collins 0-2 2-2 2, Poteat 2-5 2-2 6, Kidd 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 6-9 61.
Halftime–Virginia Tech 37-29. 3-Point Goals–Penn St. 11-30 (Dread 5-11, Funk 5-11, Pickett 1-2, Dorsey 0-1, Wynter 0-1, D.Johnson 0-2, Lundy 0-2), Virginia Tech 3-19 (Maddox 1-2, Basile 1-3, Cattoor 1-5, Mutts 0-1, Collins 0-2, Pedulla 0-6). Rebounds–Penn St. 31 (Lundy 9), Virginia Tech 31 (Mutts 12). Assists–Penn St. 15 (Pickett 8), Virginia Tech 14 (Mutts 5). Total Fouls–Penn St. 12, Virginia Tech 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.