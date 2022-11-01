GREENVILLE — Washington & Jefferson College was selected as the preseason favorite in this year’s PAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.
The PAC announced the results of its preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday afternoon.
W&J secured 10 of the 11 first-place votes and 110 total points to earn the top spot in the preseason poll. Led by eighth-year head coach Ethan Stewart-Smith, W&J claimed the top seed in last year’s PAC Championship Tournament and went on to secure the program’s 10th PAC title with a 68-63 victory over No. 2 Chatham University at Salvitti Family Gymnasium. It was the program’s first since 1994-95. W&J made its third all-time appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship last season.
Geneva College and 27th-year head coach Jeff Santarsiero finished second in the poll, totaling 94 points. Chatham and fifth-year head coach David Richards collected the final first-place vote and 88 points to finish third in this year’s poll.
Thiel and College tied for fourth with 76 points. Waynesburg was sixth (60), Grove City College was seventh (53), Allegheny was eighth (48), Saint Vincent was ninth (47), Franciscan University was 10th (42) and Bethany was 11th (21).
Headlining this year’s players to watch list are Geneva senior guard/forward Lyle Tipton and W&J sophomore guard Michael Bigley. Last season Tipton was voted the PAC Player of the Year while Bigley was honored as the PAC Newcomer of the Year.
WOMEN
GREENVILLE — Washington & Jefferson claimed the top spot in this year’s PAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Washington & Jefferson College and 19th-year head coach Jina DeRubbo earned seven of the 11 first-place votes and 107 points to land the top spot on this year’s poll. The No. 1 seed in last year’s PAC Championship Tournament, W&J claimed its sixth PAC title in program history last February with a 58-42 victory over No. 2 Westminster College at Salvitti Family Gymnasium. It was the program’s first conference championship since 2005-06.
Westminster, led by 21st-year head coach Rosanne Scott, secured the remaining four first-place votes and 100 points to finish second in the poll. Westminster owns one PAC title (2004-05) and advanced to the league’s title game for the first time since 2009-10 last season.
Grove City College was picked third (91) and was followed by Bethany in fourth (81) and Chatham University in fifth (72). Saint Vincent was sixth (70), Geneva was seventh (57), Waynesburg was eighth (46), Allegheny was ninth (39), Franciscan University was 10th (27) and Thiel College was 11th (25).
Headlining this year’s players to watch list are Westminster senior guard Natalie Murrio. The PAC Player of the Year last season paced the conference in scoring with 17.3 points per game.
