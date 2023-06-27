HARTFORD, Ohio — After a rainout last Saturday, Sharon Speedway is set to resume the 94th anniversary season on Wednesday with the first installment of “Wednesday Night Thunder.”
Great weather is in the forecast for the Sprint Car doubleheader, which features the winged “410” Sprint Cars along with the non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars. Regular general admission prices are in effect at just $15. Race time is 7 p.m.
After losing the June 13 Ohio Speedweek event to Mother Nature, the “410” Sprint Cars return for the first time in three-and-a-half weeks. Wednesday's payoff is a healthy $19,250 with $4,000 going to the winner and $400 to-start the 30-lap feature.
“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4000 2. $2000 3. $1500 4. $1200 5. $900 6. $750 7. $700 8. $675 9. $650 10. $625 11. $600 12. $575 13. $550 14. $525 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.
There have been three “410” Sprint Car events contested this season at Sharon. Dave Blaney won the May 13 opener then backed that up by winning another $3,000 in his next appearance on June 3 for the Western Pa. Speedweek event for his 36th career Sharon “410” victory. In between, Donny Schatz won his first Sharon “410” race when the World of Outlaws visited on May 20.
Car counts have been strong this year with 30 for the opener, 36 for World of Outlaws, and 31 for Western Pa. Speedweek.
The RUSH Sprint Cars will complete the two-division program racing for $800 to-win.
The non-wingers have also made three appearances at Sharon this season with Chad Ruhlman winning all three. The Erie driver won the May 13 opener then won the May 25 $800 special as an undercard to the World of Outlaws Late Models. On June 17, Ruhlman won from 17th after a thrilling duel with Blaze Myers.
The RUSH Sprints have had 22 or 23 cars for all three events this season. Ruhlman has won 12 of the 27 races run all time at Sharon as the four-time series champion currently leads the RUSH $5,000 to-win Sunbelt Weekly Series Championship points.
Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the “410” Sprint Car division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.
There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required, rentals available for $25.
If you have yet to register for the 2023 season, please bring the registration form, located at sharonspeedway.com, with you completed.
Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms.
Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.
The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5 p.m. Drivers meeting is at 6 p.m. Sprint engine heat will be at 6:15 p.m. with group qualifying for the “410” Sprints at 6:30 followed by heat races at 7.
Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is just $15, while senior admission is $10. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. Tickets are available through sharonspeedway.simpletix.com. As always, children under 14 and parking are always free. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.
There will be no racing this Saturday. The next event will be the 15th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” on Saturday, July 8. That night will feature the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars racing for $10,000 to-win along with the BRP Tour for the Big-Block Modifieds.
