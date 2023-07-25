In a normal year, college football conference media days are widely anticipated, but the anticipation very often revolves around the annual preseason tropes of preseason polls and eternal optimism emanating from every program — whether that optimism is warranted or not.
In other words, the ratio of substance-to-fluff is usually weighted heavily towards hype — until that reality is broken with the first kick in anger once the season begins.
Big Ten football media days, which begin a two-day run Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, has more substantial meat on its bones for its 2023 event, the last with the Big Ten as a 14-team conference.
By “substantial meat,” the issues that will dominate the headlines aren’t the kind of ones the Big Ten has in mind to begin its season.
The hazing allegations that cost Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald his job July 10 will be front-and-center, especially with Northwestern taking its turn Wednesday.
In anticipation of this, Northwestern’s players who were scheduled to appear at Media Day — Bryce Gallagher, Rod Heard II and Bryce Kirtz — announced on Tuesday they will not make the trip.
“After talking with our parents, our teammates and (interim) Coach (David) Braun, we have made the decision to not attend Big Ten Media Day,” the Northwestern players said in a statement. “Given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal focus away from football and the upcoming season.”
The players made this decision with Braun’s approval.
“The decision from our players to forgo Big Ten Media Day was entirely theirs, and they approached it with a great deal of maturity and thoughtfulness,” Braun said in his own statement. “I’m fully supportive of both their reasoning and the decision itself, and I look forward to attending the event.”
Meanwhile, it was reported by several national sources Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the first four games of the season, pending an agreement with the NCAA over false statements Harbaugh allegedly made in a case involving violations.
Harbaugh will be the last coach to face the media Thursday.
The Wolverines are two-time defending Big Ten champions and College Football Playoff participants. Michigan was tabbed as favorites in the Big Ten Eastern Division in the annual Big Ten media poll released Tuesday.
The weighty matters above make what would normally be the headline-making stories — the official launch of the Big Ten’s new TV contract with Fox, CBS and NBC and the first Media Day address by new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti — side-shows in comparison.
And that’s to say nothing of the notion football itself is on the backburner. Here’s a look at a storyline for each team going into Media Days:
ILLINOIS
Can coach Bret Bielema maintain progress he’s made in Champaign in his third season in charge? The Fighting Illini improved from five to eight wins in 2022. Is Illinois ready to truly challenge for the final Big Ten West crown?
INDIANA
Can coach Tom Allen right the ship and keep his job? Two years ago, Indiana was ranked in the preseason top 20 but is 6-18 since. The Hoosiers have to replace 16 starters, including their quarterback and both specialists.
IOWA
Can the Hawkeyes find a way to move the ball? Iowa’s offense was infamous in 2022, averaging just 251.6 yards, negating the impact of a good defense. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has arrived to resuscitate the offense.
MARYLAND
The best Big Ten player not on Michigan or Ohio State might be Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, he of the 7,879 career passing yards and 51 touchdown passes. In the West, Maryland might be a favorite, but alas the Terps are in the killer East.
MICHIGAN
Can the Wolverines take it two steps further? College Football Playoff semifinal defeats in 2021 and 2022 have Michigan hungry. All of the main cogs are back on offense and defense, so nothing short of a national title game appearance will do.
MICHIGAN STATE
Are the Spartans a legitimate dark horse? Quarterback Payton Thorne, running back Jalen Berger, wide receiver Keon Coleman and four-fifths of the offensive line return along with five defensive starters. The caveat? They return from a mediocre 5-7 team.
MINNESOTA
Is this the year the Golden Gophers finally win the West? The hype is never absent around coach P.J. Fleck, but Minnesota tends to stumble when the chips are down. Hopes are high for new QB Athan Kaliakmanis.
NEBRASKA
New coach Matt Rhule wants to win immediately, and he might have the tools to do it. Eight starters are back on defense and six on offense. The West is soft, so optimism after so many years of Lincoln gloom might be cautiously justified.
NORTHWESTERN
The hazing allegations have morphed the narrative completely away from football. The Wildcats fell back to traditional bad ways with a 1-11 season in 2022.
OHIO STATE
Bridesmaids to Michigan the last two seasons, but honorable one-point losers to eventual national champion Georgia in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes aren’t going anywhere with all three receivers and running back TreYevon Henderson back. Toughness will be what the Buckeyes need to have. All of their toughest contests are on the road except Penn State.
PENN STATE
Time for a breakthrough? PSU has at least two starters back on every unit on both sides of the ball. Ohio State and Michigan have stood in its way, but is this the year James Franklin’s team is best-equipped to break the OSU-Michigan stranglehold in the East?
PURDUE
New coach Ryan Walters brings a defensive mentality to West Lafayette after serving as defensive coordinator under Bielema at Illinois. He’ll need that mentality with seven new defensive starters and 2022 stars Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones gone.
RUTGERS
Where is Rutgers headed as a program? Greg Schiano’s second stint in Piscataway has settled into a mediocre four- to five-win groove. Scarlet Knights fans want more, and seven returning starters on the defensive side could provide better results if all breaks right.
WISCONSIN
New coach Luke Fickell is committed to opening up the Badgers’ traditional run-based, conservative offense. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo is committed to an Air Raid offense, though Wisconsin’s best returning weapon is RB Braelon Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.