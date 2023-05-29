SLIPPERY ROCK — New year, same result for West Middlesex.
A year removed from throwing a complete-game shutout and helping the Big Reds to a championship game victory over Sharpsville, senior ace Richie Preston allowed just two hits to lead West Middlesex to the 2023 District 10 crown with a 2-0 victory over Saegertown in the Class 1A Finals Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
“Big-time players come through in big-time moments,” Big Reds coach Kolten Hoffman said. “When Richie is locating his fastball, he’s very tough to hit.”
The District 10 championship is Big Reds’ second straight, third in 4 years and eighth overall. West Middlesex last won back-to-back baseball championships in 1991 and 1992.
“I told the kids before the game that (the 1991-92 teams) won back-to-back championships and that’s the only other time it’s happened in school history,” Hoffman said. “This was a great opportunity for us and we have a great group of kids, so really proud of them there. I don’t think anyone in the county has won three in a row, so these guys are up there with some of the best teams in (Mercer) County history and they deserve it, because they’re a great group of kids.”
With the win, West Middlesex (14-9) advances to the PIAA tournament and will meet the third-place team out of the WPIAL — either Union or Rochester — on June 5 at a site and time to be determined. The WPIAL’s third-place game is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Washington & Jefferson College’s Ross Memorial Park.
“We’re going to put some miles on our cars and go watch some games,” Hoffman said. “We’re going to try to give our kids the best opportunity we can to go win a couple games in the state playoffs and go from there.”
Monday at SRU, Preston came up big when his team needed him the most, working out of bases-loaded jams in the first and fifth innings.
In the first, Saegertown (18-3) loaded the bases against the Salem International recruit with one away with singles from Luke Young and Hank Shaffer and a hit by pitch from Sully Zirkle, but Preston recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.
The Panthers filled the bases again in the 5th without a hit on free passes to Everett Gardner and Shaffer and Jon Grundy’s hit by pitch, but Preston got Zirkle to ground out to second for the final out.
“(Preston) was at his best when he was in jams,” Hoffman said. “He just found another level both times. He definitely did that in the first and fifth innings. He had 28 pitches in the first inning, put his head down and continued to grind after that.”
For the game, Preston struck out a career-high 10 batters, walked three (one intentionally) and hit a pair over his 105-pitch masterpiece.
“He’s just so difficult to hit when he’s locating his pitches,” Hoffman said. “He’s mid- to upper-80s. When he’s locating up, down, in, out, he’s tough to hit. He adds this sweeper like they like to call it in the big leagues now. He mixed that in when he needed to to get big strikeouts.”
Shaffer — a Penn State Behrend recruit — nearly matched Preston pitch-for-pitch, striking out eight, scattering six hits and walking four in a 108-pitch effort.
“He just competed every inning,” Saegertown coach Nick Leslie said. “He was able to throw strikes early and keep them off balance. That’s always been his game plan. He was dealing with arm issues throughout the regular season, so we were limiting his pitch counts and innings but he showed up today and that’s all we could ask for.”
With Shaffer and Preston firmly locked in a pitcher’s duel, West Middlesex struck first in the fourth when Evan Gilson — who singled in his first at bat — doubled home courtesy runner Logan Kent for the 1-0 lead.
The Big Reds made it 2-0 in the top of the seventh when Blaze Knight sent a rope past a diving Young for a stand-up triple before scoring on a Julian Trott double.
“You look up and down our statline and you never say ‘Wow, look out for this kid — except for Richie when he’s on the mound, because he’s a stud,’ ” Hoffman said. “We’ve got nine guys we feel we can compete with in our order. Evan Gilson hitting in the seven hole, two hits today … a big double to score the first run to kinda break the ice, so I have confidence one through nine that we’re never going to have a down inning.
“Credit to our guys for scratching a run across in the seventh. Blaze Knight and (Trott) with big swings gave us an insurance run, which was huge.”
Moments later with one away, Trott — who stole third — broke for home on a Devin Gruver grounder to short but got caught in a rundown before being ‘tagged’ out by Shaffer in front of the plate. During the tag, both players ended up on the ground, causing tempers to flare and a brief dustup around the plate.
After sending both teams to their respective dugouts, the game’s officiating crew circled up and ultimately ejected Trott and Leslie.
“It was an unfortunate situation,” Hoffman said. “You never want to see something like that happen. I thought (Trott) was in a rundown and he made his commitment to go home and he turned and it kind of just happened. I don’t think there was malicious intent. Obviously when you have that kind of contact, boys will be boys and tempers are going to get going. That’s not how we want to play the game.
“The umpires told me they thought it was malicious contact and that was why they removed him from the game. I disagree with that assessment, but it’s not my decision at the end of the day. We have to see if it’s a one-game or a two-game (suspension resulting from the ejection). We’ll file an appeal if we have to to hopefully have it at one-game and he can join us in the state quarterfinals, but it’s out of our hands right now.”
“There’s no criticism of anybody,” Leslie said. “In that situation, I should’ve done a better job of keeping a cooler head. I explained to my group (after the game) when you see one of your own rolling around in pain. It’s kind of like your own kid and it’s hard to not get emotional about that. One thing that I’ll never apologize for is for going to bat for our kids and being there when they need me. Could I have done it in a better way? Absolutely!”
After getting out of the seventh trailing 2-0 and down to their final three outs, Saegertown went down quietly with West Middlesex senior Gio Rococi earning the save with a five-pitch strikeout.
“We had some opportunities early and we just didn’t execute,” Leslie said. “It’s the little stuff you talk about in the preseason … the two-strike hitting, the bunting. I told the guys after the game that those two items don’t really rear their head until playoff time when you’re facing a good pitcher and in a tight ballgame.”
Even with the loss, the Panthers’ hopes for a state crown are still alive but will have to get through the WPIAL champion — either California or Bishop Canevin — in the first round of the PIAA tournament on June 5. The WPIAL will contest its Class 1A championship game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Whenever we get another day in the sun, we’re going to enjoy it,” Leslie said. “Yeah, we would’ve loved to win another D-10 title, but we’re still in the tournament and we still have some home and some life. At this point, anything can happen.”
Notes: The Panthers won the 2022 D-10 Class 1A crown. … Young and Shaffer’s first-inning hits were the only hits of the day for Saegertown. … The Panthers had a pair of errors, while the Big Reds had a clean game defensively.
