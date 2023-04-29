NEW WILMINGTON - The Westminster College baseball team earned a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) split on Senior Day Saturday against Chatham University. Westminster took Game 1, 9-4 before falling in Game 2, 8-5.
Westminster is now 18-17 overall and 11-7 in the PAC. Chatham is currently 18-16 overall and 9-9 in league play.
Westminster hosts Hiram College Sunday. The first pitch of the single nine-inning contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Game 1: Sophomore left-hander Jake Vitale went seven strong innings to push his second record to 5-3. He allowed four runs (2 earned) on nine hits with three walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts. Senior right-hander Robert King tossed two innings of scoreless relief, giving up just a pair of hits.
Trailing 1-0 after two innings, Westminster sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell drove in sophomore second baseman Anthony Perry with an RBI single after after Perry led off the inning with a walk. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) and senior center fielder Brandon Cooper drew back-to-back bases loaded walks in the three-run third.
Westminster ripped off a six-run sixth inning to extend the lead to 9-1. The Titans had six hits in the inning, highlighted by Tomko's three-run home run. He was seventh-straight batter to reach in the sixth.
Chatham scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth and added another run in the sixth.
Junior right fielder Carter Chinn (Grove City High) went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Campbell went 2-for-4 with and RBI and a run scored. Tomko finished with four RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Senior designated hitter Frankie Manios finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Game 2: Chatham jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, which was keyed by Quinn Burke's two-run home run. Perry walked to lead off the third before junior second baseman Donald Shimko singled and Murgenovich walked. Chinn's three-run triple cleared the bases and cut the Cougars' lead to 4-3.
Chatham added its fifth run in the fifth and Jake Bredl smacked a two-run home run in the sixth to go up 7-3.
Tomko and Cooper delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles in the bottom of the eighth.
Junior left-hander Logan Exler allowed seven runs (7 earned) on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout in six innings. He is now 4-2 this season. Sophomore right-hander Ryan Gibbons worked three innings of relief, allowing one run (earned) on three hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
Chinn finished 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. He is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak and has reached base in 14-straight games.
Perry went 2-for 3 with a walk and a run scored.
