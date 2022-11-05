NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – It’s worked well for the football team, so why wouldn’t it work for Westminster College women’s soccer squad?
Air-tight defense.
Parlaying that basic tenet, the Titans took the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown as Westminster won over Franciscan University, 2-0. It was the 6th in women’s soccer program annals, but first since 2007.
Saturday night at the UPMC Sports Complex on campus, Allie Augustine and Sophia Galietta garnered goals and first-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy pitched the shutout.
“Our defense is key to everything, and (Murphy) is just a ‘brickhouse’ back there,” senior midfielder Julia Redilla praised. “(Murphy) is fantastic, and along with her we have everybody back there who continue to do their job, and that allows, for the offense, a little less pressure on us.”
“Our two defenders – Emma Maloberti and Sophia Galietta – unbelievable performance against an outstanding team. They marked (Franciscan’s strikers) very well. And (Murphy) is just a phenomenal player who made big plays,” Thakar added.
As PAC champion Westminster (15-4-2) will compete in the NCAA Division III Championship tournament. Seedings and first-round pairings will be announced early next week.
“It’s always great. I’ve been there a few times (2003, ‘04, ‘05, ‘07). It’s the icing on the cake,” Thakar said regarding the NCAA Championships.
Redilla and Sophia Kaplan are two of only four seniors on this season’s squad, but for the Titans to take the title Thakar said, “It’s not that surprising, ‘cause we knocked on the door the last three or four years to get to the (PAC) finals … so we knew we could play with anyone.
“We’ve played in some finals, some semifinals, so there’s been a lot of tears. So it’s nice to get a win,” added Thakar, who has coached Westminster men’s and women’s soccer for 25 and 21 seasons, respectively, and has amassed more than 500 career wins.
Augustine, a sophomore midfielder, scored at the 6:12 mark. She was assisted by senior forward Kaplan.
Off a corner kick at the 51:14 juncture, Galietta garnered the insurance goal, assisted by sophomore midfielder Natalie Vilchek. The Titans tallied a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
For Franciscan (12-6-2), Bella Rubino rifled 3 shots on goal while Tania Davidson, Juliana Rubino and Gabriella De La Torre each put a pair of shots on net. The Barons boasted a 12-9 edge in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Rebekka Dill was credited with 7 saves in 90 minutes for Franciscan, also.
“We hadn’t won the (PAC championship) the past three years that I was here, so I’m very excited that we finally get a ring. It’s just a surreal feeling,” related Redilla.
“We’ve had a really young team the past couple years, and these girls have really stepped up and proved why they belong on the field, and they’ve done a really great job,” added Redilla, who said a PAC championship was the goal “always, from the beginning (of the season). We knew we had a special team.
“It’s incredible! It’s been a dream of mine since freshman year, and I’m so excited it has finally happened,” said Redilla, the team’s leading scorer.
Recently, Westminster women’s soccer program is one of seven collegiate and 35 scholastic teams named as recipients of the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2020-21 academic year.
In its fourth year, the Team Pinnacle Award honors teams that have achieved a high level of fair play, educational excellence, and success on the pitch. To be considered, teams must have received either the Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze version of the High School or College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award; achieved recognition in the classroom as a recipient of the High School or College Team Academic Award; and recorded a winning percentage of .750 or higher during the respective season.
