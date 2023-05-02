NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College Department of Athletics, along with its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), hosted the 18th Annual WESPY (Westminster Exceptional Sports Performances of the Year) Awards Monday evening at the Will W. Orr Auditorium.
The WESPYs honored team MVPs, as well as several annual award winners while recognizing top athletic achievements throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
Highlighting the event was the presentation of the David B. Fawcett and Marjorie A. Walker awards, which are given annually to honor and acknowledge individuals who best exemplify the qualities of fairness, sportsmanship, leadership, determination and competitiveness. Graduate student Ian Barr a football player, was honored as the Fawcett award winner. Senior Kasey Clifford, a golfer, was recognized as the Walker award winner.
The following is a list of additional awards presented Monday night:
• Newcomer of the Year: Freshman Trey DePietro; freshman Morgan Murphy.
• Comeback Athlete of the Year: Senior Austin O’Hara; junior Katie Fitzpatrick.
• Two-Sport Athlete of the Year: Junior Carter Chinn (Grove City High); sophomore Mackenzie Powell.
• Sportsmanship: Senior Jayneil Latham-Mason; senior Chloe Jaworski.
• Dar Huey Scholar-Athletes: Senior Jad Jadallah; senior Janae Johnson.
• Highest Team grade-point average: Men’s golf; softball.
• Towering Titan Faculty Recognition: Jesse Ligo.
• Team of the Year: Men’s swimming and diving, women’s soccer.
• Weight Room Warrior: Sophomore Vito Pilosi (Slippery Rock); freshman Angie Nardone.
• Athlete of the Year: Senior Jacob Patton; junior Emma Rudolph.
Team MVPs
Baseball: Junior Logan Murgen- ovich.
Men’s Basketball: Junior Andrew Clark.
Women’s Basketball: Senior Natalie Murrio.
Cheerleading: Freshman Jessie Veon.
Women’s Cross Country: Senior Sadie Cunningham.
Men’s Cross Country: Junior Ryan Armstrong.
Football: Senior Ryan Gomes.
Women’s Golf: Senior Kasey Clifford.
Men’s Golf: Senior Sam Napper and senior Jacob Stuckert.
Men’s Lacrosse: Senior Nick Hubner.
Women’s Lacrosse: Senior Stephanie Cimini.
Women’s Soccer: Junior Sophia Galietta.
Men’s Soccer: Graduate student Tyler Caterino.
Softball: Senior Brooke Atkins.
Men’s Swimming & Diving: Graduate student Patrick Holton.
Women’s Swimming & Diving: Graduate student Megan Routch.
Men’s Tennis: Junior Jacob Mack.
Women’s Tennis: Senior Sabrina Slagle.
Men’s Indoor Track & Field: Senior Jacob Patton.
Women’s Indoor Track & Field: Junior Jess Fatigati.
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: Senior Jacob Patton.
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: Junior Breannda Davis.
Women’s Volleyball: Junior Malia Duffy.
