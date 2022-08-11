NEW WILMINGTON — Head Coach Scott Benzel and his staff have commenced preseason camp for the 2022 Westminster College football team.
Benzel (56-24, 70%) begins his 9th season as Titans’ taskmaster. Last year Westminster went 8-3 overall and won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown for the second straight season. The club concluded the campaign with an appearance in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
The proud program has produced 6 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championships, and Westminster will be led by the return of 11 defensive starters for the 2022 edition.
Spearheading the defense will be the twosome of “Towering Titans” in end Braydon Thimons and linebacker Ian Barr — both of whom earned D3football.com First-Team All-America honors a year ago. Also returning is Second-Team All-American Bryce Thomas. The trio of Titans enter their senior seasons.
Thomas topped the 2021 Titans with 80 tackles (47 solos) and 3 interceptions, while Thimons and Barr evenly divided an additional 130 tackles. Thimons tallied 16 tackles-for-loss, including 9 quarterback sacks.
Other returning defensive starters include linebacker Noah Treloar, end Tyree Reeder, linebacker Jarred Kohl, down lineman Noah Crawford, defensive backs Luca Botti and Shamar Love — all of whom are seniors — and sophomore defensive backs Brice Butler (Farrell High) and Kevin Wright and sophomore linebacker Carter Chinn (Grove City High).
The ballhawking Butler was Westminster’s leading pass defender last season with 5 interceptions — one of which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown — and 4 break-ups.
Westminster’s multiple defense permitted just 266.1 yards per game and 211 total points in 11 games a year ago.
The offense — which averaged 330.8 yards-per-game and surpassed the 30-point plateau on 7 occasions — will be paced by the return of leading rusher Ryan Gomes, quarterback Cole Konieczka — both of whom are seniors — and junior wide receiver Tylon Eilam (Sharon High).
Gomes garnered 594 yards rushing (4.3 per-carry) and a trio of TDs a year ago; Konieczka connected on 58.8% of his pass attempts (181 of 308) for 2,280 yards and 21 touchdown tosses, and Eilam ended with 60 receptions fo 835 yards (13.9 per-catch) and 8 scores.
Anchoring the O-line will be 6-foot-4, 274-pound senior Gabriel Cleveland. Complementing Cleveland along the front will be senior Devin Little and sophomore Matthew Howard (Grove Cit High), as well as senior tight end Chevy Dawson.
Senior placekicker Josh Byers — who led the 2021 Titans by tallying 61 points (40 for 41 on extra-point conversions, plus 7 field goals) — also returns.
Westminster will commence the campaign crossing the commonwealth to Doylestown to meet Delaware Valley College at noon on Sept. 3.
