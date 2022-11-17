DANBURY, Conn – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) in conjunction with Westminster College and SUNY Brockport has announced that the Clayton Chapman Bowl has been canceled due to extreme winter conditions in the Buffalo area.
Westminster College and SUNY Brockport came to the mutual decision to not move forward with the game. The storm poses a safety risk to student-athletes, game personnel and fans.
With several feet of snow being forecasted for the Buffalo area, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency. New Yorkers are being urged to avoid travel starting on Thursday, November 17.
The Clayton Chapman Bowl was scheduled to be played at noon on Saturday. Extreme winter conditions are expected to last through Sunday.
The ECAC urges everyone in the affected areas to please use caution and stay safe.
Brockport finishes its 2022 campaign with a 7-3 overall ledger and earned the right to play in the postseason for the sixth straight season. Brockport recently landed 13 players on Empire 8 All-Conference teams and freshman Malik Kelly was named the Empire 8 Rookie of the Year.
Brockport led the nation with seven defensive touchdowns and was sixth nationally in rushing defense.
Westminster closes out the season with a 7-3 record, which included five straight wins. In spite of the loss of a pair of quarterbacks due to injury, Westminster was averaging 26.4 ppg.and 321.6 ypg. (156.9 rushing; 164.7 passing).
Senior RB Ryan Gomes (1,024 yards) was PAC Player of the Year. Junior WR Ty Eilam (Sharon High) had 26 catches and three touchdowns and sophomore safety Brice Butler (Farrell High) had six interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
