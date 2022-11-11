NEW WILMINGTON — Kevin Fenstermacher has been named Deputy Athletic Director for Communications and Administration at Westminster College, effective Nov. 28.
In his new role at Westminster, Fenstermacher will oversee the communication and media relations efforts for Titan athletics and serve a key role on the director of athletics’ administrative leadership team.
“I am excited for Kevin to join the Titan family. His vast experience in Division III athletics makes him a great addition to our administrative team,” said Westminster College Director of Athletics Jason Lener ’93. “His demonstrated skills working in athletic communications and general administration will be an asset for Westminster athletics. I am looking forward to him joining our team and leading the charge of promoting our 22 varsity teams.”
Fenstermacher, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, comes to Westminster after 10 years as assistant commissioner and director of communications for the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC), which is comprised of 11 NCAA Division III colleges and universities, including Westminster College. At the PAC, Fenstermacher oversaw the league’s strategic communication and media relations efforts. He also served as adviser to the PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and supervised the PAC undergraduate internship program.
Prior to his work with the PAC, Fenstermacher served as associate director of athletics at Thiel College, where he began his career as sports information director. Before his 11-year stint at Thiel, he was assistant sports information director at State University of New York at Oneonta.
“I look forward to beginning a new professional chapter at Westminster College,” said Fenstermacher. “Having spent over 10 years with the PAC, the time just felt right to get back to a campus community—and I couldn’t look past the opportunity of working with such a diverse, forward-thinking campus with such a high-energy culture and institutional pride like Westminster. I have spent a lot of time around Westminster student-athletes, and it has always been a group that’s demonstrated an ongoing commitment to service and obligation to improving relationships throughout the community, so interacting with a group like that is something I am very excited about.”
Originally from Erie., Fenstermacher earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education/sports communication from Bethany College and his master’s in leadership from Duquesne University. He is active with the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), Eastern College Athletic Conference Sports Information Directors Association (ECAC-SIDA) and Division III Commissioners Association (DIIICA).
PAC HIRES ROSE
GREENVILLE — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has announced the hiring of Brian Rose as Associate Commissioner/Director of Communications, effective Nov. 28. Rose replaces Kevin Fenstermacher.
“The PAC is thrilled to welcome Brian Rose back to our conference to lead our publicity efforts and to continue the great work that Kevin Fenstermacher has accomplished over the past decade,” said PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko. “We are extremely grateful to Kevin for his incredible work ethic and contributions to the conference and wish him every success in his new role at Westminster.”
Rose most recently served as Assistant Athletic Director at NCAA Division II member Seton Hill University. Prior to that, he was Director of Athletics & Recreation at both PAC member Bethany College (2013-18) and Westmoreland County Community College (2018-21). Previously, he served as Sports Information Director at Bethany (1998-2003; 2005-13) as well as fellow PAC members Carnegie Mellon (2003-04) and Allegheny (2004-05).
“Brian has tremendous experience as a college athletic administrator and communicator, as well as a deep knowledge and familiarity with the PAC after working for several conference members,” Onderko added. “I believe that his experience as both an athletic director at two different schools, in addition to having served as an SID at three current P-A-C members, makes him uniquely positioned for success in this new professional leadership role.”
GROVE CITY
GROVE CITY — Grove City College head men’s soccer coach Mike Dreves earned PAC Coach of the Year honors and six of his players earned All-PAC recognition Friday afternoon, as announced by the conference office.
Senior forward Sam Belitz, junior forward Hunter Hardin and junior defender Clay Meredith all earned First Team All-PAC honors.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock captured Second Team All-PAC. Sophomore midfielder John-Luc Harbour and freshman midfielder Matt Herrmann both earned Honorable Mention All-PAC.
Dreves earned his first Coach of the Year award after guiding Grove City to a 10-0 conference record and the top seed in the conference tournament. The Wolverines outscored their 10 league opponents, 33-4, and recorded seven shutouts. Overall, the Wolverines went 12-5-1 this fall.
Belitz, the 2021 PAC Player of the Year, led the conference with 14 goals, five game-winning goals and 1.88 points per game. He scored 10 goals and added a pair of assists in league play. Belitz concluded his career with 41 goals, the No. 5 total in program history.
It is Belitz’s third First Team All-PAC honor and his fourth overall All-Conference citation.
Hardin posted five goals and three assists in 10 conference matches this season. He finished the season with 14 total points. Hardin earned Honorable Mention All-PAC as a freshman in spring 2021.
Meredith anchored Grove City’s defense from his center back position, contributing to the Wolverines’ cumulative 0.40 goals-against average in league play. He also had two goals and an assist during the season. Meredith earned Second Team All-PAC in fall 2021.
Greyshock posted a 10-0 record with an 0.40 GAA and an .871 save percentage in conference play. Overall, he went 12-4-1 with eight shutouts and an 0.94 goals-against average. He posted a .761 save percentage. Greyshock led the league in GAA and shutouts.
Harbour had one goal and three assists this season while patroling the midfield. He made 17 starts for Grove City this season, including nine in league play. Herrmann started each of the final 13 games in 2022, including all 10 conference games. His efforts helped Grove City lead the league in fewest goals allowed.
Grove City reached the conference tournament semifinals and played to a 3-3 double-overtime draw with Bethany, who advanced to the finals via a penalty kick shootout.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — The PAC announced the Men’s Soccer All-PAC teams and yearly award winners on Friday.
For the Tomcats, sophomore defender Jonah Lentz (Greenville High) and junior forward AJ Trobek were named All-PAC Honorable Mentions. Senior forward Yuta Koike was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Lentz helped anchor the Tomcats’ defense this season. Lentz started in every game for the Tomcats this season. Trobek started in 16 games this season and led the Tomcats with six goals to go along with two assists. Trobek also led the team with 14 points. Koike recorded two shots on goal and five shots total in ten games, including one start.
The conference’s 11 head coaches determined, by vote, the All-PAC teams.
• Women’s Soccer — The PAC announced the Women’s Soccer All-PAC teams and yearly award winners on Friday.
For the Tomcats, senior midfielder Kelly Clark and junior defender Bailey Fritz were named All-PAC Honorable Mentions. Senior defender Madison Walsh was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Clark was tied for the team lead in goals with three. She recorded 13 shots on goal with 31 total shots and started in all 14 games this season. Fritz started in all 14 games, recording three goals with 11 shots on goal and 12 shots total. Walsh started in all 14 games for the Tomcats.
